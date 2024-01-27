Troy Deeney: Former Forest Green boss threatened to punch match official before calling them a 'weasel'

Troy Deeney was handed a four-game touchline ban after threatening to punch a match official and calling them a "weasel".

Deeney was sent off during the final minutes of Forest Green's 2-1 defeat at Swindon last month, after which he was hit with two FA charges relating to alleged improper, abusive, insulting and threatening language and behaviour.

The charges were found to be proven against the 35-year-old, who was fined £1,500 along with his suspension.

The FA released the written reasons for Deeney's punishment on Saturday, with the manager accused of telling Andrew Hickman, the fourth official: "If you weren't a referee, I would punch your ******* head in."

Deeney is also accused of calling Hickman a "******* weasel."

The former Watford and Birmingham striker took accountability for his actions during the hearing, but contested whether his behaviour was threatening and if he had sworn at the official.

Deeney was sacked earlier this month after just 29 days in charge of Forest Green. He won none of his six matches in charge.

The manager's departure came just hours after the FA handed down his punishment, with Dale Vince, the Forest Green chairman, saying it had been a "really difficult thing to contemplate and accept".

Just days before his sacking, Deeney had responded to a 2-0 defeat to Harrogate by accusing his team of "hiding" and "being scared", adding that he had a squad "full of sulkers".

Deeney later told Sky Sports he should not have made the comments about his players.