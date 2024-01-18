Troy Deeney: Forest Green Rovers sack former Watford striker as club's manager after six winless games in charge

Forest Green Rovers manager Troy Deeney has been sacked, just days after publicly criticising his team following a 2-0 defeat by Harrogate.

Deeney, who has lasted 29 days in his first managerial role, accused his players after Saturday's home loss of "hiding" and "being scared", adding the team was "full of sulkers".

Speaking later on Sky Sports, Deeney said he should not have slammed his players so much and accepted he let the emotions get the best of him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Troy Deeney slammed his Forest Green players' attitude after their defeat to Harrogate Town

But Forest Green have parted company with Deeney after he failed to win any of his six games in charge, with the club bottom of League Two and seven points from safety.

The 35-year-old, who joined Forest Green in a player-coach role last summer, was appointed the club's boss on December 20 replacing the sacked David Horseman.

But he was unable to change their fortunes as he lost three and drew three in his short time in charge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Deeney say he shouldn't have slammed his players so much after their defeat to Harrogate

Rovers chairman Dale Vince told the club's website: "These are decisions nobody likes to make, but we have acted this way to give FGR the best possible chance of improving results and climbing the league table.

"We wish Troy all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Goalkeeping coach Dan Connor will take the reins for Saturday's game at Gillingham.

In the hours before Deeney's dismissal, the former Watford and Birmingham striker was handed a four-match touchline ban and fined £1,500 after being sent off in last month's 2-1 defeat at Swindon.

Deeney was sent to the stands by referee Scott Simpson in the 85th minute and continued to remonstrate with Simpson after being shown a red card.