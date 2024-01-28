Ted Piolunowicz, from Stoke-on-Trent, charged for going onto the playing area at a football match and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear/violence; 62-year-old chased referee Craig Hicks from the pitch during Port Vale's 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday

Man, 62, charged after chasing referee Craig Hicks from field during Port Vale's defeat to Portsmouth

Referee Craig Hicks was chased off the pitch by a fan at Vale Park

A 62-year-old man has been charged after running onto the pitch and chasing the referee during Port Vale's 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Ted Piolunowicz, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged for going onto the playing area at a football match and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear/violence.

Piolunowicz has been given conditional bail and will appear in court on March 7.

Piolunowicz chased referee Craig Hicks after he failed to award Port Vale a free-kick in the build-up to Portsmouth's 88th-minute winner from the penalty spot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Portsmouth

Hicks ran from the Vale Park pitch, with Piolunowicz apprehended by staff on the touchline.

A joint statement from PGMOL and EFL on Saturday read: "We are appalled by the incident in today's League One fixture between Port Vale and Portsmouth which saw referee Craig Hicks chased off the field of play and condemn the mindless actions of the individual involved.

"Match officials should never feel threatened for their safety when playing a pivotal role in the staging of games in our competitions.

"We will provide our full support to Craig and his team alongside Port Vale and the relevant authorities as they seek to bring this individual to justice."

Port Vale also released a statement on Saturday saying: "Port Vale condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today's match against Portsmouth."