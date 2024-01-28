Bruno Guimaraes: Paris Saint-Germain confident of winning chase for Newcastle midfielder - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain are confident of winning the chase for Newcastle United crowd favourite Bruno Guimaraes.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is poised to make his long-awaited comeback to football.

THE SUN

Thomas Tuchel has dropped a huge hint on where he wants to manage next - and it left Bayern Munich fans fuming.

Former Tottenham star Pascal Chimbonda has apologised after his side were defeated 10-1 in the Northwest Counties Premier League.

Sheffield United will listen to offers for keeper Wes Foderingham - and cash in if they can before his deal runs out in the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen are making a shock move for Crystal Palace striker Jean Philippe Mateta.

Nottingham Forest are keen on Jose Sa at Wolves.

Brentford are looking into a shock cheap return deal for West Ham attacker Said Benrahma.

Newcastle United have put a 'not for sale' sign on Joe Willock despite rival Premier League interest.

Ipswich Town are offering Sam Gallagher a three-year deal to tempt him to leave Blackburn Rovers.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde's house was reportedly broken into while he was playing against Villarreal on Saturday night.

Blackburn Rovers are hopeful of signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips on loan.

THE ATHLETIC

Erik ten Hag refused to discuss Marcus Rashford's absence from the Manchester United matchday squad that defeated Newport County in Sunday's FA Cup clash.

Aston Villa have made an improved third bid to sign Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers worth in the region of £15m, including add-ons.

Luton Town are closing in on the signing of right-back Daiki Hashioka from Belgian club Sint-Truiden.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted that the club's expectations have not been fulfilled this season after Xavi announced he would step down as the club's head coach in June.

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui's two-match suspension has been overturned after a successful appeal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Marc Skinner says he wants more investment from Manchester United to add depth to his squad before the end of the transfer window, despite his side getting back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Lewis Hamilton's preparations for the new season have been boosted by the return to his inner circle of friend and former right-hand man Marc Hynes.

THE INDEPENDENT

Richard Masters has been urged to publish the minutes of the board meeting when the Premier League decided to adopt the punishment that led to Everton being given a 10-point penalty and put them at risk of a second points deduction this season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have reportedly sent scouts to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the hope of getting a closer look at Ousmane Diomande.

Omar Berrada has insisted that Manchester United's commercial performance during his tenure as CEO will be underpinned by their level of success on the pitch.

THE TIMES

Kieran Trippier has admitted that while he was flattered by Bayern Munich's repeated attempts to sign him he did not "throw his toys out of the pram" over Newcastle United blocking the move.

DAILY RECORD

Lens winger Oscar Cortes is on his way to Rangers as Philippe Clement is on the brink of landing his third January signing, according to a report.

Struggling Sam Lammers has admitted he needs to take more "responsibility" to end his goal drought as the Rangers loanee searches for his first Utrecht goal.

APOEL president Prodromos Petrides revealed the transfer fee to land Rangers target Jefte is "not prohibitive" after being thwarted from signing him themselves because of a FIFA embargo.