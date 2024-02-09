Micky van de Ven: Tottenham defender smashes Premier League record for fastest speed

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven smashed the all-time Premier League record for top speed during the 3-2 win over Brentford last week - but who else ranks among the elite speedsters?

Spurs fans are raving about the centre-back's ability to apply the afterburners and close runners down - protecting his team's high line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brentford

The 22-year-old reached a record-breaking speed of 37.38 km/h when he raced back to catch Lewis Keane-Potter, leapfrogging Manchester City speed demon Kyle Walker as the fastest player in Premier League history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player This week Micky van de Ven and Ryan Sessegnon play the Saturday Social 'LIES' game. Find out which Tottenham teammate comes out on top

No other player has smashed the 37 km/h threshold this term to date, with Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene and Wolves' Pedro Neto coming closest.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In fact, Van de Ven joins Walker as the only player to smash past 37 km/h in top-flight history, with City's full-back clocking 37.31 km/h against Everton in May last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham

The table below reveals the top 100 speeds recorded since the Premier League's tracking data providers changed at the start of 2020/21. You can use the scroll and search bars to find players and teams.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The rankings suggest this campaign could be the fastest ever, with Van de Ven, Ogbene, Neto, Dominik Szoboszlai, Dara O'Shea, Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana all registering top-10 all-time bursts of speed.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Every Premier League team has a player who has clocked more than 34 km/h, with the majority smashing past 35 km/h. Unsurprisingly, half of the club's fastest players are forwards but Ven de Ven is among four centre-backs on the list.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

For context, Usain Bolt clocked 44.72km/h between the 60- and 80-metre points during a 100m race in 2009, while his average speed across the entire distance was 37.58km.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...