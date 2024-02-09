Micky van de Ven: Tottenham defender smashes Premier League record for fastest speed
Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has smashed the Premier League record for fastest speed; centre-back joins Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker in elite group to smash 37 km/h threshold; seven of the top 10 all-time speeds recorded this term
Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven smashed the all-time Premier League record for top speed during the 3-2 win over Brentford last week - but who else ranks among the elite speedsters?
Spurs fans are raving about the centre-back's ability to apply the afterburners and close runners down - protecting his team's high line.
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brentford
The 22-year-old reached a record-breaking speed of 37.38 km/h when he raced back to catch Lewis Keane-Potter, leapfrogging Manchester City speed demon Kyle Walker as the fastest player in Premier League history.
This week Micky van de Ven and Ryan Sessegnon play the Saturday Social 'LIES' game. Find out which Tottenham teammate comes out on top
No other player has smashed the 37 km/h threshold this term to date, with Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene and Wolves' Pedro Neto coming closest.
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham
The table below reveals the top 100 speeds recorded since the Premier League's tracking data providers changed at the start of 2020/21. You can use the scroll and search bars to find players and teams.
The rankings suggest this campaign could be the fastest ever, with Van de Ven, Ogbene, Neto, Dominik Szoboszlai, Dara O'Shea, Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana all registering top-10 all-time bursts of speed.
Every Premier League team has a player who has clocked more than 34 km/h, with the majority smashing past 35 km/h. Unsurprisingly, half of the club's fastest players are forwards but Ven de Ven is among four centre-backs on the list.
