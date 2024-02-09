Blackburn Rovers: John Eustace expected to take over as manager after Jon Dahl Tomasson exit

John Eustace is expected to be confirmed as the new Blackburn Rovers manager later today with Jon Dahl Tomasson reportedly set to take the Sweden job.

Sky Sports News has been told there is a verbal agreement between Eustace and the club, but contracts have yet to be signed.

It is understood that Tomasson has officially left Blackburn Rovers after an agreement for his departure was reached.

He is expected to take the role of Sweden head coach in the coming days.

Blackburn are keen to get Eustace in as soon as possible, so that he can have at least one training session with his new squad before Saturday's Championship home game against Stoke.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers

Blackburn's fixture list...

Stoke (h) - Saturday February 10

Birmingham (a) - Tuesday February 13, live on Sky Sports

Preston (a) - Saturday February 17

Cardiff (a) - Tuesday February 20

Norwich (h) - Saturday February 24

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...