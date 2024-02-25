Premier League predictions: Brentford to buzz all over West Ham

After landing his best bet 10/1 treble - making it back-to-back wins - our tipster Jones Knows is red hot and back to unleash his insight and betting advice.

Image: Watch free Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app

West Ham vs Brentford, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

It looks likely that David Moyes and West Ham will part ways at the end of the season, and with a mid-table finish on the horizon, is there a chance players might struggle to remain fully motivated despite their best intentions?

It might only be a two or three per cent drop-off but at the elite level of sport, that marginal gain for the opposition is massive. That, added to West Ham's already flagging overall performance level, is why I'll be fading them at every opportunity while Moyes remains in charge. It will be all about the Europa League now.

Brentford do need Premier League points and are fancied to win this clash at 7/4 with Sky Bet which would make it six wins from six against the Hammers in the Premier League.

I can leave that 7/4 alone though and focus on the 15/8 with Sky Bet for Christian Norgaard to have two or more shots.

West Ham have shipped an alarming amount of shots from set pieces (110 - sixth worst) and outside the box this season (150 - no team have conceded more) and Norgaard has a strong record in both of those attacking metrics.

He's averaging a per 90 average of 0.46 shots from outside the box and 0.50 shots per 90 following corners. This threat from set-plays and habit of taking up a Rodri-like position just outside the area where shooting opportunities drop his way make him a huge runner here to fire at least two shots, something he did in the reverse fixture.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here