Premier League predictions: Title twist ahoy! Bournemouth to shock Man City on Saturday Night Football

After landing his best bet 10/1 treble - making it back-to-back wins - our tipster Jones Knows is red hot and back to unleash his insight and betting advice.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

My trust issues with Aston Villa are eased significantly when Pau Torres plays.

Torres' influence in terms of his passing ability makes a monumental difference to Aston Villa's attacking output. No player makes more progressive passes or bypasses defenders with their passing in this Villa side. His distribution allows Villa to play with more tempo, gets them up the pitch quicker to break the press so the attacking players can flourish in more space.

From 17 Premier League games with Torres starting, Villa have a 77 per cent win rate and average 2.2 goals per game. Expect that to continue with Aston Villa with a -1 handicap at 6/4 with Sky Bet looking a potential betting angle to exploit.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Crystal Palace vs Burnley, Saturday 3pm

It was clear from how narrow the front three of Palace played at Everton that new boss Oliver Glasner had already begun work to get his ideas across. Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew were combining with quick, incisive passes and it was such tactics that led to Ayew's fantastic goal. The width was provided by Tyrick Mitchell, who did open Everton up on a couple of occasions, including what Opta defined as a "big chance" when motoring into the area only to be denied by Jordan Pickford.

Mitchell's only goal this season came in the 2-0 win at Burnley in November - it was just his second career goal and first since May 2021. With his new role in mind, his 40/1 with Sky Bet first goalscorer price is something to keep on your radar.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Brighton vs Everton, Saturday 3pm

Assessing starting prices is a fantastic way of showcasing an accurate assumption of how strongly or weakly a football team is performing. The football betting markets are full of some of the smartest minds around.

When these two teams met in May, a game Everton sensationally won 5-1, Brighton went off 1/3 with Sky Bet for victory.

Just eight months later, they are 5/6 to win the same fixture - that's almost a 30 per cent probability swing. It's a price which may lure a few in but I'm following the market and giving utmost respect to Everton despite their run of eight without victory. They can avoid defeat at 10/11 with Sky Bet.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is likely to play a leading role in Everton's attacking performance and he looks a superb price at 5/6 with Sky Bet to register a shot on target. Doucoure scored twice in that 5-1 win and had another shot on target in the 1-1 draw between the teams at Goodison Park earlier this campaign. He's had 16 shots on target in his last 19 starts where he's played more than 40 minutes. He looks a good thing to hit the target again.

Manchester United vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

Fulham without the suspended Joao Palhinha should make this a relatively straightforward task for United - but it's never that simple with this team.

The unconvincing nature of United's run of taking 16 points from their last 21 available can be seen through some metrics surrounding how much defending their defenders are being asked to do. In their last seven Premier League games, United have conceded the most crosses into their box in the Premier League at a whopping rate of 26.2 per 90 minutes.

A high proportion of those crosses have come from corners where only Sheffield United are conceding more than United's seven-game average of 7.5 per 90 minutes, including shipping 24 in their last three games against Luton, Aston Villa and West Ham. Fulham are a reliable enough team when it comes to playing with good width and playing for corners, winning 10 at home to Newcastle, 15 against Everton and 13 at Burnley.

In their last four matches against Manchester United, they've won 30 corners to an average of 7.5 per 90. They can threaten that average here with 3/1 with Sky Bet on offer for them to win seven or more.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Bournemouth vs Manchester City, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Bournemouth's 6-1 pummelling handed out by Man City in November was a huge turning point for Andoni Iraola, who has since found the key to setting alight his exciting yet brilliantly organised football philosophy at the club.

In the 13 games since that thrashing, the Cherries have taken 25 points in the Premier League - the sixth-best record of any team. But it's their underlying defensive process that has really impressed, suggesting they are unfortunate not to have even more points in their satchels.

In those last 13 games they are working at a per 90 non-penalty expected goals against ratio of 1.03, which is only bettered by City and Arsenal. And, when assessing the xG battles across their last 15 games in all competitions, they have won 13 of them, including in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and their 3-1 defeat to Fulham. Even in their two actual defeats, 3-1 to Spurs and 4-0 to Liverpool, both scorelines failed to tell the true story on what were two very even contests when assessing the data.

Iraola's football is thriving.

He's yet to slay a giant though, something his Rayo Vallecano side were famed for having taken 14 points against the top five in La Liga last season. A big result will drop Bournemouth's way this season - perhaps in the FA Cup where they look live outsiders at 25/1 with Sky Bet - and I'll be there to back them, starting here at 13/2 with Sky Bet to cause an almighty shock with a home win.

The Cherries are perfectly equipped with the counter-attacking tools to cause big problems for City, who have already conceded more goals from fast breaks this season (5) than in any of previous seven seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Iraola's men have posted 24 shots from fast breaks in their last 13 Premier League games - six more than any other side. I'm confident Bournemouth can add to City's woes away from home in the clean sheet department where they've failed to shutout the opposition in nine of their last 10 games across all competitions.

I'll be investing in Bournemouth at 5/1 in the draw no bet market, meaning we get our stakes refunded if it ends all square and covering myself with the 10/11 with Sky Bet on offer for both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to land, like it has in 52 per cent of all Premier League games this season.

Arsenal vs Newcastle, Saturday 8pm

There have been 41 total goals scored in Newcastle's last nine games across all competitions, so those backing goals should be well set here.

However, I'm a little apprehensive as in the last 14 Premier League games to kick-off at 8pm on a Saturday, only a total of 27 goals have been scored, working to a 1.92 per game average with every game producing 3.5 goals or less. It seems to be a timeslot that doesn't bring the fireworks, for whatever reason.

So, instead of hunting a goals angle I wouldn't put punters off having a nibble at some Newcastle player bets in the goals and assists markets.

Anthony Gordon stood out at 5/1 with Sky Bet to score.

He tends to save his deadly finishes for games against the 'big six' as before his penalty against Crystal Palace last weekend his last four Premier League goals had come against Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal. A player in his kind of form merits respect.

As does Bruno Guimaraes, who can be backed at 4/1 to either score or assist. In his new advanced role, Nottingham Forest felt his quality in Newcastle's 3-2 win, where the Toon hero scored twice, whereas he grabbed an assist in the 4-4 with Luton and played a huge part in Matt Ritchie's leveller in the 2-2 with Bournemouth.

Image: Bruno Guimaraes is 4/1 to either score or assist vs Arsenal

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Wolves vs Sheffield United, Sunday 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Sheffield United's style of play doesn't lend itself to fouls being drawn. Over their past six Premier League games, they are averaging just 6.3 fouls won per 90 - by far the lowest average in the Premier League during that time. From that collection of fouls only eight yellow cards have been drawn - again, a league low.

Brighton made five fouls last weekend and somehow got four bookings as Stuart Attwell was in a very fussy mood after the red card for Mason Holgate. In this game where Sheffield United must frustrate and relinquish possession - a scenario Wolves have struggled with this season against Brentford, Nottingham Forest and this reverse fixture which the Blades won - there will be ample opportunities for the visitors to keep referee Darren Bond busy.

Heading to the Bet Builder looks the way forward as combining Sheffield United to win the most booking points with the Blades with a -2 handicap makes sense at 6/4 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup final, Sunday 3pm, live on Sky Sports

I'm looking to combine two angles in the Sunday showpiece, although they are very contradictory.

They consist of foreseeing a tight and cagey game played out at a stadium that rarely is conducive to goal-frenzy matches and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher not to keep a clean sheet.

Playing at Wembley tends to sap the momentum out of a game - maybe the jeopardy of a cup final plays a part - which in turn leads to low-scoring football matches. In the last 30 domestic matches played at Wembley the average total goals per 90 stands at a miserly 1.93. Only three of those games have gone above the 3.5 goals line, too.

When you have low scoring games, the draw becomes a strong runner. It's the 1-1 correct score that stands out at 6/1 with Sky Bet as Chelsea are fancied to get on the scoresheet. Whatever Jurgen Klopp says, Kelleher is a downgrade on Alisson and he's kept just two clean sheets in his last 16 starts. Meanwhile, six of the last 16 League Cup finals have gone to extra-time - this could add to that trend with Chelsea winning on penalties at 11/1 worth a tickle.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 (Chelsea to win on penalties)

West Ham vs Brentford, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

It looks likely that David Moyes and West Ham will part ways at the end of the season, and with a mid-table finish likely, is there a chance players might struggle to remain fully motivated despite their best intentions?

It might only be a two or three per cent drop-off but at the elite level of sport, that marginal gain for the opposition is massive. That, added to West Ham's already flagging overall performance level, is why I'll be fading them at every opportunity whilst Moyes remains in charge. It will be all about the Europa League now.

Brentford do need Premier League points and are fancied to win this clash at 7/4 with Sky Bet which would make it six wins from six against the Hammers in the Premier League.

I can leave that 7/4 alone though and focus on the 15/8 with Sky Bet for Christian Norgaard to have two or more shots.

West Ham have shipped an alarming amount of shots from set pieces (110 - sixth worst) and outside the box this season (150 - no team have conceded more) and Norgaard has a strong record in both of those attacking metrics.

He's averaging a per 90 average of 0.46 shots from outside the box and 0.50 shots per 90 following corners. This threat from set-plays and habit of taking up a Rodri-like position just outside the area where shooting opportunities drop his way make him a huge runner here to fire at least two shots, something he did in the reverse fixture.

