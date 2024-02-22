Europa League and Conference League last-16 draws: Who could Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton, Aston Villa and Rangers face?

The Europa League last-16 draw takes place on Friday, with Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers all returning to the competition, while Aston Villa will discover their Conference League opponents.

All four British sides in the Europa League finished top of their groups, as did Aston Villa in the Conference League, meaning they did not have to be part of the play-off round, which was completed on Thursday night.

That means all five British teams are seeded for their respective last-16 draws and will face the eight unseeded teams that made it through the play-offs.

The unseeded sides will play the first leg on March 7 at home, meaning Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton, Rangers and Aston Villa will host the second leg a week later on March 14.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen - unbeaten in the Bundesliga with an eight-point lead at the top of the table - are also among the Europa League's seeded teams for the draw, along with 2021 winners Villarreal, Italian side Atalanta and Slavia Prague from the Czech Republic. The British sides therefore cannot face these teams in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will discover their Europa Conference League opponents. They are alongside Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, Fiorentina, Lille, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, PAOK Salonika and Viktoria Plzen as the seeded teams.

No teams from the same country can face each other in either last-16 draw, though that rule is not applicable for the rounds after this.

Which teams can the British sides face in the Europa League last 16?

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

(Azerbaijan) AC Milan (Italy)

(Italy) Freiburg (Germany)

(Germany) Benfica (Portugal)

(Portugal) Sporting (Portugal)

(Portugal) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

(Czech Republic) Marseille (France)

(France) Roma (Italy)

Which teams can Aston Villa face in the Europa Conference League last 16?

Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

(Israel) Ajax (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

(Croatia) Servette (Switzerland)

(Switzerland) Molde (Norway)

(Norway) Sturm Graz (Austria)

(Austria) Olympiakos (Greece)

(Greece) Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Europa League and Conference League 2023/24 - key dates

March 7: Europa League and Conference League last-16 first legs

March 14: Europa League and Conference League last-16 second legs

March 15: Europa League and Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws

April 11: Europa League and Conference League quarter-final first legs

April 18: Europa League and Conference League quarter-final second legs

May 2: Europa League and Conference League semi-final first legs

May 9: Europa League and Conference League semi-final second legs

May 22: Europa League final - Dublin, Ireland

June 7: Europa Conference League final - Athens, Greece

