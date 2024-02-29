Football Manager 2024: Ten teams to consider when starting your next save

Whether you want to work your way up the leagues, scoop up trophies or oversee a rebuild, Sky Sports has detailed 10 of the most exciting teams to manage in Football Manager 2024 following the February data update...

BRIGHTON

Brighton were an exciting team with which to start an FM24 save before the data update and that has only increased thanks to some healthy upgrades to a number of their players.

Image: Brighton provide managers with a Europa League campaign and a host of young stars

Jack Hinshelwood is one of the most-improved players in the Premier League after breaking out of the Seagulls' academy and into Roberto De Zerbi's first team, while Jan Paul van Hecke, Billy Gilmour and Pervis Estupinan have all been boosted, too.

Throw in talented young forwards such as Evan Ferguson and Joao Pedro, plus January signing Valentin Barco - a Football Manager fans' favourite - and guiding Brighton through a campaign featuring European football becomes an even more enticing prospect.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Image: Michael Olise (left) and Eberechi Eze (right) are Crystal Palace's star players

Crystal Palace's season is not going to plan - so much so that February saw Oliver Glasner replace Roy Hodgson as manager in a bid to alleviate fears over Premier League relegation.

But despite the Eagles' struggles, there is talent to work with at Selhurst Park. Michael Olise has struggled with injuries this season but still has six goals in 11 games, leading to a decent upgrade in the data update.

Along with Eberechi Eze, Olise provides prospective managers with some exciting attacking players to work with, while in midfield, January signing Adam Wharton and academy graduate David Ozoh have also been boosted.

Palace's squad also includes Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell, meaning the future could be bright for any manager looking to start a save in south London.

IPSWICH

Image: Ipswich are in contention for back-to-back promotions

After finally achieving promotion from League One last season, it was hard to determine just how far Kieran McKenna could take Ipswich in their first season back in the Championship.

However, it is safe to say the talented young manager has helped his side exceed expectations, with Ipswich among the sides pushing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich's impressive campaign so far has been reflected in the mid-season update, making guiding them back to the top flight for the first time in 22 years an intriguing project.

GIRONA

Image: Artem Dovbyk (left) and Savio (right) have been two of the stars for Girona

Girona are another side to have performed beyond anyone's imaginations up to this point of the season, with Michel taking his side from mid-table to title contention.

Left-back Miguel Gutierrez and striker Artem Dovbyk have stood out for Girona, making them two of the most-improved players in LaLiga in FM24's update.

Girona's squad also includes Savio, the winger with nine goals and seven assists who is reportedly joining Manchester City in the summer, plus Barcelona loanee Eric Garcia and the hugely-experienced Daley Blind.

Attempting to replicate Michel's achievements at Girona with this squad is another interesting project for FM24 players in search of a new save.

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Image: Athletic Bilbao are represented solely by players from, or trained in, the Basque region

There are plenty of interesting saves to tackle in LaLiga and, as always, Athletic Bilbao present a unique challenge.

Ernesto Valverde's squad contains talent, with veterans such as Ander Herrera, Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams, as well as young Spain internationals Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams.

But what makes Athletic such a fascinating and challenging project is the requirement to only sign players from, or trained in, the Basque region - therefore placing an emphasis on developing talent from the academy.

SEVILLA

Image: Youssef En-Nesyri is one of the players to build around at Sevilla

Unlike the teams already on this list, Sevilla have endured a miserable season so far, meaning there are no players in their squad with standout upgrades in the mid-season update.

However, there is a lot to like for managers wanting to start a save in Spain. Sevilla have underperformed in LaLiga in back-to-back seasons, meaning the initial challenge is to haul them back to the top four.

Sevilla can also offer Champions League football thanks to their Europa League win last season, while talent is provided by the likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos.

However, this squad is aging and feeling the effects of consistently poor transfer windows. Strap yourselves in for a long-term rebuild.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Image: Granit Xhaka (left) and Florian Wirtz (right) are key in Bayer Leverkusen's title push

Unsurprisingly, Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten season has led to significant upgrades, with striker Victor Boniface and wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo two of the biggest beneficiaries.

Xabi Alonso's squad is packed with further talent in the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba and Florian Wirtz.

Alonso is showing what is possible with this Leverkusen team. Can you follow in his footsteps and end Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance?

STUTTGART

Image: Stuttgart are in contention for a long-awaited return to the Champions League

Like Leverkusen, Stuttgart's impressive campaign has been reflected in the new data update, making them an interesting alternative with which to begin a Bundesliga save.

Maximilian Mittelstadt's rampaging performances on the left for Stuttgart have led to a significant upgrade, while the roster also includes versatile defender Hiroki Ito, creative midfielder Enzo Millot and goal machine Serhou Guirassy.

Attempting to replicate Stuttgart's push for a long-awaited return to the Champions League is a tantalising challenge for FM24 coaches.

BOLOGNA

Image: Joshua Zirkzee (right) and Lewis Ferguson (centre) are two of the exciting talents at Bologna

For those in search of a Serie A save, look no further than Bologna. Thiago Motta has guided his side into the top four, showing what is possible with the squad he has helped to build.

Joshua Zirkzee is the headline act, a 22-year-old striker out of Bayern Munich's academy who has been linked with a big move in the summer, while Riccardo Orsolini offers goals from out wide.

Lewis Ferguson has also been handed a decent upgrade, with the Scotland midfielder sure to be part of any manager's plans if they choose to start their career with Bologna.

YOKOHAMA F. MARINOS

Image: Harry Kewell is the manager of Yokohama F. Marinos

A wildcard entry onto this list, aimed at anyone wanting to take advantage of the J.League's long-awaited introduction into Football Manager.

There are plenty of interesting projects to take on in Japan but the standout could be Yokohama F. Marinos, one of the country's most successful clubs and last season's runners-up.

Taking charge of Yokohama would see you follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ange Postecoglou, Ossie Ardiles and Kevin Muscat, while their current manager is Harry Kewell.

Yokohama are also part of the City Football Group of clubs, headlined by Manchester City - something for a manager to potentially take advantage of.

