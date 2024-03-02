Ruben Amorim: Liverpool continue due diligence on Sporting Lisbon boss - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool are continuing to do their due diligence on Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as part of their search for the right man to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Premier League clubs including Manchester City and Liverpool are on red alert after reports emerged that Jamal Musiala has turned down the offer of a new deal from Bayern Munich.

Jack Grealish will not rush back from his latest groin injury and has privately admitted his return against Luton Town in the FA Cup probably came two weeks too soon.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all had scouts in attendance earlier in the week at Sporting Lisbon, with former Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres the main attraction.

Leading sports agent Jonathan Barnett, who has helped guide the careers of footballers including Jack Grealish and Gareth Bale, is retiring from the business.

MLS had to make a late change to their replacement referee for Inter Miami's clash with Orlando City on Saturday after pictures emerged of Guilherme Ceretta in an Inter shirt.

IRISH SUNDAY MIRROR

Slaven Bilic has emerged as the probable successor to Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager, most likely taking over from interim boss John O'Shea at the end of the Saudi Pro League season, where he is currently working with Al-Fateh.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea fans were calling for Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's slump against Brentford on Saturday, although they did grab a late equaliser to claim a 2-2 draw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino discusses the reaction of supporters after his side's 2-2 draw at Brentford

Former Plymouth Argyle star David Norris was back at Home Park handing out free pasties on Saturday to thank supporters for their generosity in raising £6000 to stop him having to sell his prized memorabilia after saying his parents had "disappeared with my savings" in January.

Gordon Hill is the latest former Manchester United player to complain that the club is forcing him to relocate his season ticket because of changes at Old Trafford.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

England's tour of India could end in farcical fashion with Dharamsala expected to feel more like the Alps when the final Test is being played - sleet is expected in the Himalayan city with temperatures barely above freezing on the opening day.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers fear Oscar Cortes could miss the remainder of the season with the muscular injury he sustained against Kilmarnock in midweek.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.