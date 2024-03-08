Newcastle and Liverpool interested in £60m Wolves winger Pedro Neto in the summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle scouts have discussed Pedro Neto and it is thought a fee of around £60m would be needed to do a deal this summer. Liverpool are also interested.

Newcastle's search for a new sporting director has started the club have hired the internationally renowned Odgers Berndtson to lead the recruitment drive. Candidates include former Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell, Brentford pair Phil Giles and Lee Dykes and ex Roma chief Tiago Pinto.

Leicester will avoid the fate of Everton in being punished twice for the same spending breach despite facing the prospect of being charged for breaking Profit and Sustainability Rules [PSR] in two successive seasons.

Erik ten Hag has opened up about managing in the modern game, saying the hardest part is moulding individual stars who 'have their own business units' into a team.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have mysteriously terminated a sponsorship deal with Oman Air, as the club works to avoid breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out about the need for "transparency" when dealing with accusations such as those made against Christian Horner.

Max Verstappen sensationally threatened to quit Red Bull on Friday night if the team's parent company got rid of its motorsport advisor Helmut Marko as the fallout over the Christian Horner controversy took another twist.

Erik ten Hag has accused his support staff of getting it wrong over his full-back injury crisis, leading the Manchester United manager to allow Sergio Reguilon to leave Old Trafford.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp dismissed fears replacing him at Liverpool will be the impossible job by claiming it will be the perfect moment for the next manager.

Bayern Munich have added Roberto De Zerbi to their shortlist for their next manager.

Sean Dyche claims he doesn't want to sell Jarrad Branthwaite, who is wanted by Saturday's opponents Manchester United and the England Under-21 defender is having a fine season for the Blues.

THE SUN

Michael Edwards is set to be handed complete control of football matters at Liverpool.

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has been slammed after he left his £100,000 car in two disabled bays on the same day.

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich and England Eric Dier has said he feels more appreciated playing his football abroad than playing in the Premier League.

Netflix has stopped production of the Break Point tennis documentary series after only two seasons because of poor ratings and concerns over access to the sport's leading players.

The teenage Ferrari driver Oliver Bearman apologised to his team after narrowly missing out on the final qualifying session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the Briton impressed after being thrust into the spotlight.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Philippe Clement says he has no fears his men will be distracted by next week's second-leg clash with Benfica when they face the Hibees in the Scottish Cup.

Lawrence Shankland has revealed he is tempted by transfer links to bigger clubs - because he wants the opportunity to win trophies on a regular basis.

