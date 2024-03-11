Chelsea lead race to sign Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande, according to reports.

Kieran Trippier revealed Harry Kane tried to get him to sign for Bayern Munich in January.

Mauricio Pochettino incredibly told his Chelsea stars to talk to chairman Todd Boehly if they don't think he is up to the job.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino says he is committed to Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally apologised for a rude gesture at fans.

David Moyes has signed up a new scout at West Ham - his son David Jr.

Sammie Szmodics is on Brentford's radar as the Bees plan for life after Ivan Toney.

Image: Sammie Szmodics has scored 27 goals (in all comps) for Blackburn this season

Crystal Palace are ready to move for Lewis Hall for the second time.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City are reportedly battling it out to sign 15-year-old wonderkid Francesco Camarda from AC Milan.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Red Bull Racing denied on Sunday night that Thai majority owner Chalerm Yoodivhya had turned on team principal Christian Horner after a German website reported he would be fired before the next race in Australia.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea chief executive Chris Jurasek told new starters in a recent staff meeting that he was 'not really a football fan'.

Paul Pogba was due to speak about his range of investments outside football at the Bloomberg business summit in Saudi on Thursday - but with an appeal over a four-year ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport pending he pulled out.

Image: Nottingham Forest in feud with local council over City Ground costs

Nottingham Forest have threatened to leave the City Ground amid a row with the council over rent - and they have no fewer than four options for a new home.

DAILY MIRROR

Crisis club Reading have been left fearing a new cash shortfall could end up relegating them - and kill their chances of a sale.

THE ATHLETIC

Egypt have agreed to Liverpool's request to leave Mohamed Salah out of their squad for their upcoming March internationals.

Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton "have not been ready" for their first season in Europe.

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz has chosen to represent Morocco over Spain.

Sean Dyche believes Jarrad Branthwaite should be in contention for a place in England's squad - but the Everton boss insists he does not want to pressurise Gareth Southgate's selection process.

Atlanta United and star forward Giorgos Giakoumakis have entered preliminary talks over a new contract.

EVENING STANDARD

A defiant Mauricio Pochettino has said he would "never" quit Chelsea, and believes fans would not have any more "love" for a new manager than they do for him.

