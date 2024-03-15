Manchester United's board in agreement they should target Michael Olise this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's board are reportedly all in agreement that they should target Michael Olise this summer.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has praised Ange Postecoglou for being 'very attentive' during his recovery from recent injuries.

Arsenal are reportedly lining up two more big deals ahead of the summer transfer window following Ben White's contract renewal, but Aaron Ramsdale's time at the club looks to be coming to an end.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag has insisted there is no chance of Manchester United selling Marcus Rashford.

Amir Khan has backed Wayne Rooney to fight Jamie Vardy and has even offered to train the Manchester United legend.

DAILY MIRROR

Lee Clark has declared that it's his "ultimate dream" to see Liverpool starlet Bobby play for Newcastle in the future.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones should return to the Liverpool squad after the international break - with Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold soon after.

Virgil van Dijk is already one of the world's best defenders - but says LeBron James is inspiring him to be even better.

Ben White was reportedly involved in an 'angry exchange' with England assistant manager Steve Holland during the World Cup in Qatar.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool fans have been left delighted by teenager Jayden Danns' new contract signing.

DAILY MAIL

The uncertainty over Erik ten Hag's future as Manchester United manager has left his coaching staff in limbo.

Real Madrid have reportedly 'caused a rift' between the club and their star winger Vinicius Jr, after the LaLiga giants posted a controversial photo of the Brazilian on their Instagram story.

Amanda Staveley has apologised to Steve Bruce after she claimed he did not want to work following Newcastle's controversial £305m Saudi-backed takeover in 2021.

DAILY RECORD

Barry Ferguson has accused Gareth Southgate of slapping Scottish football in the face by snubbing Jack Butland from England's latest squad.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ryan Hardie has been told not to give up on joining fellow Championship strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad.

