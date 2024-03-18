FIFA president Gianni Infantino calls for action after Fenerbahce players attacked by Trabzonspor fans in Turkey

Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, has called for action after Trabzonspor supporters invaded the pitch and clashed with Fenerbahce players on Sunday night.

Fenerbahce were celebrating their 3-2 win - secured thanks to an 87th-minute Michy Batshuayi goal - on the pitch when home supporters charged towards the visiting players.

Batshuayi was seen kicking out towards an invading fan, while Bright Osayi-Samuel appeared to swing a fist at another supporter.

Images showed one of the fans entering the pitch and appearing to attempt to use the corner flag as a weapon.

Security staff eventually helped Fenerbahce players down the tunnel and into their dressing room.

Image: Fenerbahce players clashed with invading fans before eventually escaping down the tunnel

Image: A Trabzonspor supporter charges at a Fenerbahce player with the corner flag

Infantino described the violence as "absolutely unacceptable" and called on the "relevant authorities" to ensure action is taken.

"The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable - on or off the field, it has no place in our society," Infantino posted on social media.

"I have said it before and I will say it again - without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world.

"I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions."

Ali Yerlikaya, the Turkish interior minister, said an investigation had been launched and that those who invaded the pitch would be identified.

"The occurrence of violence on football fields is not acceptable," he wrote. "Above all, sport is gentlemanship."

Image: Michy Batshuayi scored Fenerbahce's late winner at Trabzonspor

The Turkish Football Federation also condemned the incident and said those responsible would be punished following an investigation.

The incident comes just months after the president of Super Lig club Ankaragucu was arrested for punching a referee following a match, prompting the federation to briefly suspend league games.

Fenerbahce's win kept them within two points of league leaders and Istanbul rivals Galatasaray, while they are now 30 points clear of third-placed Trabzonspor.