Gareth Southgate tops Sir Jim Ratcliffe's list of possible successors to Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag - Paper Talk

Plus: Raheem Sterling to snub Saudi Arabia to fight for Chelsea career; Olivier Giroud in talks over MLS switch; Thiago Silva linked with "dream" return to Fluminense; Borna Barisic in talks over Turkey move as Rangers spell nears end

Tuesday 19 March 2024 22:32, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made Gareth Southgate his No 1 choice to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Several Manchester United players are already on board with the idea of Gareth Southgate becoming the club's new manager.

On The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reveals his transfer strategy

DAILY MAIL

Raheem Sterling will snub a big-money move to Saudi Arabia and fight for his Chelsea career.

Nottingham Forest face a battle to keep key centre-back Murillo as the club face a summer of major uncertainty.

Manchester United have lined up moves for two promising teenagers, Silva Mexes of Ipswich Town and Wolves defender Wesley Okoduwa.

Chelsea may be forced to lift lid on Roman Abramovich's alleged questionable transfers next month in ongoing legal case involving former Stamford Bridge director Marina Granovskaia.

THE ATHLETIC

LAFC are in advanced talks with Olivier Giroud about summer transfer.

EVENING STANDARD

Fluminense sporting director Fred admits Thiago Silva remains a "dream" signing for the club. The 39-year-old will be out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.

Chelsea face a headache leading up to the start of next season, with a significant number of players in line to be called up for the Olympics.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Maro Itoje and Finn Russell are on course to break crucial player welfare limits, Telegraph Sport can reveal, as rugby's authorities stand accused of risking the health of the Premiership's "prized possessions".

DAILY RECORD

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has reportedly agreed terms with Trabzonspor as he approaches the end of his Ibrox contract.

