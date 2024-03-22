Chelsea missed out on signing Brazil wonderkid Endrick - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Brazil's new boy wonder Endrick will join Real Madrid this summer - but he nearly signed for Chelsea

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to put a head coach in charge at Manchester United rather than the current manager role, with the change of structure wanted regardless of Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.

England's shirt row is two years in the making.

Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall has defended the club's post-season trip to Australia for an exhibition amid criticism over concerns about player welfare and climate change.

Harvey Elliott appeared to hide the controversial England flag while debuting the new kit for the U21s.

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is unhappy with how his loan spell at Granada has gone as the LaLiga outfit edges closer to relegation.

Rasmus Hojlund has sympathised with Christian Eriksen after the Manchester United midfielder expressed his frustration over a lack of game time.

Manchester United are ready to firm up their interest in Gielson Bremer ahead of the arrival of the club's prospective new sporting director, Dan Ashworth.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, 71, needs a PB in the London Marathon if he's to make Man Utd's FA Cup semi-final after kick-off switch.

Man Utd defender Brandon Williams inhaled laughing gas before being involved in a high speed car crash, a court heard.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has cut short his call-up with Argentina's national squad and will return to England on Saturday.

The FA executive who approved the controversial changes to the England flag on the home shirt left Wembley last year. The FA's former commercial director Navin Singh is now chief commercial officer of Six Nations Rugby.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly admired by multiple top German clubs amid suggestions that Manchester United could be preparing to part ways with the coach.

Image: Erik ten Hag has admirers in Germany

The Premier League's youngest-ever player Ethan Nwaneri is set to sign his first professional contract with Arsenal next week upon returning from England Under 17 duty, Mail Sport can reveal.

Arsenal were thumped 4-0 by QPR in a behind closed doors friendly on Thursday in a bruising defeat without some of their headline stars.

Liverpool's Wataru Endo is returning to Merseyside early after Japan's World Cup qualifier with North Korea was postponed.

UEFA has shelved the idea of cash limits that clubs could spend on wages

Nike are at the heart of a 'patriotism' row in Germany, as well as in England. The controversy comes after The German Football Association (DFB) announced that they will cut their decades-long deal with Adidas in favour of a more lucrative deal with Nike.

Image: Ruben Amorim has impressed Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has spoken out on speculation linking Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim to take over at Old Trafford - and told Liverpool their top target would be a success in England.

Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners revealed his plans to leave Atalanta this summer.

Rangers are facing a fresh injury sweat after Ridvan Yilmaz limped out of Turkey duty.

Forgotten Ryan Kent is reportedly pushing to have his Fenebahce contract ripped up at the end of the campaign.

