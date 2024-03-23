Manchester United manager Marc Skinner bemoans Man City's 'offside' goal for swinging momentum in derby defeat

Marc Skinner says Manchester City's opening goal, which should have been ruled out for offside, proved pivotal in changing the momentum following their 3-1 defeat to rivals Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

United stifled City early on in the Women's Super League contest, creating the better of the chances and forcing the title chasers into their best opportunities coming from long distance strikes.

But United were made to rue their missed chances as City found their opener and luck was on their side as Khadija Shaw was seen to be in an offside position in the build-up to Jess Park's first goal.

Skinner was left frustrated with the goal not being ruled out, believing it was a key moment that impacted his side after a positive start to the game.

"When I look back at the first goal, it is offside, said Manchester United boss Marc Skinner to BBC Radio 5 live.

Image: Skinner was left frustrated by offside call on Manchester City's first goal.

"All of a sudden they get a corner and they get momentum at home. It is not a goal [Jess Park's opening goal] and it shouldn't have stood.

"We had chances before that which we would have taken on another day, we were making Khiara Keating work way more than what Mary Earps is having to work.

"When I watch it back it is disappointing losing a game as big as this.

"What can you say? It is a massive game, to miss that call in a game like this it changes the momentum and in football momentum is key.

"We controlled Man City, we had more shots of quality than they did, but they got a goal and momentum changed.

"But I can only say I am proud of the players and the way they reacted - I am proud of them."

Taylor: We've always known Jess' quality

Image: Man City's Jess Park celebrates scoring their second goal against Man Utd

Under the watchful eye of England manager Sarina Wiegman, in attendance at the Etihad, Park starred with two goals and an assist to her name to help City claim an emphatic victory in their chase for the WSL title.

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor spoke of Park's improvement as a player and how she's had to bide her time after becoming a regular, due to Jill Roord's ACL injury in January.

"She was great, I've always loved working with Jess, said Taylor.

"We've always known she has the quality, but now she has the confidence of building on appearances after appearances and probably is one of the players that has benefited from Jill not being available.

"But she's been really patient, she's worked so hard and interestingly her goals today spun the final bit we've been looking for. She's so good in those moments and we have been pushing her for assists and goals, and what a stage to do it today."

Taylor also spoke of City claiming top spot in the table ahead of Chelsea's game away to West Ham on Sunday afternoon, but insisted him and his side remain focused on themselves.

"It feels good, but we're not getting carried away, said Taylor.

"We're not too concerned on what happens tomorrow because a lot of things can change. We just have to control what we can control."

Man City continue their Women's Super League title charge next Saturday when they travel to Liverpool for a 12.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

Up next for Man Utd is a home league game against Everton at Leigh Sports Village on March 31; kick-off 12pm.