Sarah Ewens: Uncapped Scotland forward named in Pedro Martinez Losa's squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers

Sarah Ewens could earn her maiden Scotland cap after being named in Pedro Martinez Losa's squad for next month's Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Ewens has scored five goals for Rangers this season and helped them to win the Sky Sports Cup with a 4-1 win over Partick Thistle on Sunday.

Celtic forward Amy Gallacher, West Ham defender Kirsty Smith and AC Milan midfielder Christy Grimshaw also return to the squad.

Aston Villa forward Kirsty Hanson and Tottenham forward Martha Thomas have been left out due to injury, while there is also no place for Rangers forward Brogan Hay and Celtic midfielder Jenny Smith.

Scotland begin their campaign to reach the Euro 2025 finals - which will take place in Switzerland - with a trip to Serbia on Friday April 5.

Martinez Losa's side then host Slovakia at Hampden Park on Tuesday April 9. Israel are the other side in qualifying group B2.

Scotland's last outing was a defeat on penalties to Finland after a 1-1 draw in the Pinatar Cup in Spain last month.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jenna Fife, Lee Gibson, Sandy MacIver.

Defenders: Jenna Clark, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty, Leah Eddie, Sophie Howard, Kirsty Smith.

Midfielders: Fiona Brown, Chelsea Cornet, Erin Cuthbert, Lisa Evans, Christy Grimshaw, Sam Kerr, Hayley Lauder, Jamie-Lee Napier, Amy Rodgers.

Forwards: Lauren Davidson, Claire Emslie, Sarah Ewens, Amy Gallacher, Jane Ross.