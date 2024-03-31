Women's Super League round-up: Manchester United come back to beat Everton as Ella Toone scores twice

Ella Toone's double helped Manchester United come from behind to beat Everton 4-1 in the Women's Super League.

United fell 1-0 behind 10 minutes into the match when Katja Snoeijs capitalised on a poor backpass to fire the Toffees in front.

However, Marc Skinner's side responded after the break with three goals in eight minutes, with Millie Turner heading them level and Toone scoring twice before Leah Galton wrapped the game up in the 90th minute.

Three points sees United reclaim fourth spot in the table, where they are now six points behind Arsenal in the race for a Champions League spot.

Elsewhere, Brighton climbed into eighth in the table after their clash with West Ham finished goalless.

Riko Ueki had the best chance of the first half for the Hammers after heading wide at the back post and they nearly broke the deadlock after the break when Honoka Hayashi was denied by a superb save from Sophie Baggaley before Madison Haley went close for Brighton.

After the international break, Man Utd play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday April 14; kick-off 2.35pm. The winners will go to Wembley for the final on Sunday May 12.

Everton head to Brighton as they return to WSL action on April 19; kick-off 7pm.

West Ham head to title-chasers Man City on April 21; kick-off 2.15pm