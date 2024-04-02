Ivan Toney would turn Manchester United into Premier League title challengers, says striker's former chairman

Ivan Toney would turn Manchester United into Premier League title challengers, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed.

MacAnthony has been chairman of Peterborough since 2006, including during Toney's two-year stint at the club between 2018 and 2020.

Toney has recently been linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea and with his contract up at the end of next season, Brentford could be looking to cash in on the striker.

"Put him in an Arsenal team, put him in a Liverpool or a Man United team, he scores 30 Premier League goals in a season," MacAnthony told Sky Sports.

"I think anyone who disagrees with that hasn't been watching the last two-and-a-half years.

"I think there's five clubs in the world who could probably end up buying him and he will improve any of those clubs by a mile. He turns Manchester United into challengers for the Premier League."

While MacAnthony has been at the helm, Peterborough United have become renowned for astute scouting with Toney a prime example of their success.

The England striker was sold for a profit to Brentford after making 94 appearances and contributing 49 goals for the Posh.

"Having scouted players not just for their technical ability but their personality and their growth for 18 years, I think he's not even in his prime even though he's turning 28," said MacAnthony.

"Whoever buys him, £100m will be well spent because he's coming into his prime. You're going to get five or six years of his best.

"He's scored a goal every other game in the Premier League for Brentford. Put Ivan in an Aston Villa team under Emery and see how many goals he scores in the Premier League. He'd probably be up there for the Golden Boot."

Toney's manager Thomas Frank spoke about his forward's future and while he hopes he will remain at the club, his contract situation puts his future in doubt.

"I would love him to stay forever, but the reality is he has one year left on his contract," said Frank.

"He's been pretty open about playing for a top club in the future, so there's a couple of scenarios. He leaves in the summer, he leaves in the winter, or he stays until the end.

"If he leaves whenever, it would be fantastic to see him for a top club."

England boss Gareth Southgate handed Toney his first international start in last week's friendly with Belgium at Wembley, which finished 2-2.

The ex-Peterborough star rewarded Southgate's faith by converting England's opener from the spot to secure his first international goal.

MacAnthony was adamant Toney must be on the plane to Germany for this summer's Euros.

"Are you kidding me? He's not only one of your best attackers, he's your best defender. You're one nil up late in a game, he's the type of player you bring on who defends from the front because, just on corners alone, he's your best defender," he said.

"If Gareth Southgate leaves Ivan Toney at home this summer... no comment."