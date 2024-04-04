 Skip to content
Update

Sheffield United top scorers 2023/24: Oliver McBurnie, Ben Brereton Diaz, Cameron Archer, James McAtee and Gustavo Hamer top chart

Oliver McBurnie, Ben Brereton Diaz, Cameron Archer, James McAtee and Gustavo Hamer top chart - keep track of Sheffield United's top goalscorers in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season with our updated table

Thursday 4 April 2024 08:45, UK

Ben Brereton Diaz raises his arms aloft after extending Sheffield United's lead against Fulham

Who are Sheffield United's top goalscorers in the Premier League in 2023/24?

Also See:

See the latest standings below, track the Premier League fixtures in the run-in catch up on Premier League highlights from every game so far this season.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Trending

Update

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, boxing, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports