Erik ten Hag: Manchester United boss laments poor decision-making in dramatic 4-3 late defeat at Chelsea

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said his side failed to do their jobs and blamed poor decision-making after giving up a one-goal lead in stoppage time to dramatically lose 4-3 at Chelsea.

United were ahead with 99 minutes 17 seconds gone, before conceding two Cole Palmer goals in the 100th and 101st minutes. It was the latest a side has ever led in a Premier League match they have gone on to lose.

Palmer's winner, timed at 100 minutes and 39 seconds, was also the latest in Premier League history.

It is the second time in less than a week that Man Utd have lost a lead in added time after their 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Erik ten Hag's side now have just three days in which to pick themselves up from the shattering defeat at Chelsea before facing rivals Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"We started poor, making individual errors," Ten Hag said in his post-match press conference. "But I had the feeling we were dominating and we fought ourselves back.

"We were in a winning poison with very good football and scoring great goals. Then in stoppage time, we didn't bring the win over the line.

"You have to do your job, you have to make the right decisions, and we didn't react quick enough to avoid this situation.

"We dominated the game, especially our wide players were a danger: Garnacho, Antony.

"We have to make better decisions. You saw how we score from counters. We can be such a massive threat and we've seen again today an example.

"But we have to read when to keep the ball, especially when you are winning. Keep the ball, pass and move and switch the play instead of giving it way."

Bruno: Defeat difficult to take

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits the defeat at Stamford Bridge is "difficult to take".

He told TNT Sports: "We had the game in our hands and we gave it away.

"It's frustrating. It's difficult to take. We had good control in the last few minutes. But they got two chances and scored two goals.

"From the corner we have to be much quicker. We knew beforehand they take corners and throw-ins quickly.

"In the last games we've conceded too many shots. It's about defending your box.

"It's a big game [on Sunday against Liverpool]. I don't need to say anything [to his team-mates]. If I need to say anything it's a problem because this is a massive club."

Poch: I'm not a clown, I'm a coach

There was an understandably emphatic celebration from Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino after Cole Palmer's late goal went in, showing the passion that some fans have criticised him for lacking at times.

When asked about the topic, he said: "Passion is not to be a crazy guy on the touchline. I need to be calm and analytic, to help the team with every aspect in the game.

"At the end of the game, sure. That is not a circus that you need a clown to do things on the touchline.

"I need to be calm on the touchline to help the team. Especially a team that needs help from the outside. We have one of the youngest teams in Europe.

"I am not a clown, I am a coach."

But he also admits that the connection with the fans is building, and how the win can be a turning point for his Chelsea side.

The Argentine said: "It was amazing. We deserved it, we were the better team… In the end, it was a fair result. For the connection with the fans it is an important day. It should be a turning point.

"We kept believing and we kept saying to the players that there were two minutes left and to keep belief that we can score the goal. It was really important for us. A must-win game.

"We are here to coach. Today, football is about entertainment and a spectacle. To score goals and to build some passion.

"The team need to translate to the fans. How we started the game today is exactly what we want - whether it is Man United or Burnley.

"I like to score goals but I don't like to concede goals like today. But it is a process."

