Premier League: How teams will be separated if level on points and goal difference at end of season

The Premier League title race is on a knife edge, with Arsenal and Liverpool level at the top of the table and Manchester City just one point behind them with seven games to play.

Liverpool missed the chance to reclaim top spot when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Sunday after Arsenal's win at Brighton the day before, while Man City kept up the pace with a 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace this weekend.

There is hardly margin for error now for these sides in the run-in.

But with the battle for the crown so close, there is the possibility two or even all three of these sides could finish the season level on points. What would happen then?

How the title will be decided if teams are level on points...

After points won, the next decider in the Premier League standings is goal difference.

Currently that is good news for Arsenal, who have a nine-goal advantage on Liverpool and are +11 on Man City.

Has the Premier League title ever been decided on goal difference? Remember Agueroooooo?! How could you forget?! Manchester City edged Manchester United to the 2011/12 Premier League crown on goal difference after Sergio Aguero's 94th minute winner against QPR ensured they both finished level on 89 points.

If Liverpool and/or City close that difference by the end of the season and finish level on points with the Gunners the next separator will be goals scored.

Again, Arsenal lead the way in that metric right now - they have scored 75 goals this season, three more than Liverpool and four more than Man City.

If that gap is bridged and sides finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored they will then be judged on points won in head-to-head games between them.

Once again Arsenal would come out on top. They have a win and draw against both Liverpool and Man City, while Liverpool and City drew their two meetings with each other.

With the top three having now played all their matches against each other, City and Liverpool cannot topple Arsenal in that metric.

The final decider which could have a big say in the relegation battle...

With these separators applying throughout the table and the relegation battle seeing Nottingham Forest above Luton on goal difference only - and with those sides having drawn their two match-ups this season - it's worth knowing the final decisive factor.

That is which team has the most away goals in the head-to-head meetings.

That would be good news for Luton, who scored twice at Nottingham Forest - although Forest do currently hold the edge on goal difference. Luton have scored five more goals if they can close that gap.

