Tottenham among Premier League suitors for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is set to be at the centre of Premier League approaches this summer, with Tottenham keeping an eye on the Spain international's situation.

Newcastle are close to finalising a new contract for Brazil international Joelinton after a series of positive meetings with the player and his representatives.

Liverpool and their winger Luis Diaz face a crossroads this summer with a decision on whether to extend the Colombian's contract or sell him, given interest from Paris Saint-Germain and others in the player.

Image: PSG are reportedly interested in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

Tyler Offiah, the son of rugby league great Martin, will join Bath on a three-year deal after rejecting interest from Leicester Tigers, Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Wigan Warriors.

Bill Sweeney, the Rugby Football Union chief executive, has brushed off concerns over England's talent drain to France, claiming players crossing the Channel are making "a lifestyle choice as much as anything else".

DAILY MAIL

A number of big-name Manchester United players could be sold this summer, according to reports.

Senior staff at Manchester United are sweating over their Old Trafford futures after John Murtough stepped down as director of football, with the club's shake-up continuing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Tiger Woods will hold talks about becoming the US Ryder Cup captain next week after declaring his belief that he can still win the Masters in his more immediate future.

Australian golf star Min Woo Lee has revealed he will play the Masters with a broken finger after suffering the freak injury in the gym last week.

THE TIMES

The agency that represents the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been ordered to pay almost £4.5m in compensation to one of its former players by a Dutch court.

Jake White has criticised the South African Rugby Union for the chaos of his Vodacom Bulls squad needing to travel to England on eight different flights for Saturday's Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Northampton Saints.

The triathlon at this summer's Paris Olympics could become a duathlon - without the swimming leg - if adverse weather conditions affect the quality of Seine water.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool stars Diogo Jota, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all back in training in a major boost to the Reds.

Manchester United's new part-owners INEOS has made its first big managerial decision since taking control of the club's football operations with a new contract offered to first-team women's manager Marc Skinner.

Image: Man Utd Women boss Marc Skinner could be set for a contract extension

Gareth Southgate has been warned there will be a major crackdown on discipline at this summer's Euros.

Manchester United have reportedly reached out to a former Liverpool nutrition expert as part of the ongoing overhaul being undertaken by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Former Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is back involved in football after taking on his second role since leaving the Premier League giants.

Red Bull are reluctant to meet Sergio Perez's demand of a multi-year contract as they consider handing Alex Albon a fairytale return to his old seat.

THE SUN

Manchester United star Scott McTominay is set to be sidelined for three weeks with injury.

Gabriel Jesus is ready to fight for his place as Arsenal plot a summer move for a striker.

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to find out on April 22 whether he will be able to have a 26-player squad for Euro 2024.

THE ATHLETIC

FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed MLS owners in person at the league's Board of Governors meeting in Los Angeles, becoming the first FIFA president to attend the league's board meeting since MLS's founding in 1996.

THE GUARDIAN

FIFA says it will consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries. The changes are part of an agreement with a promoter to dismiss the world governing body from a lawsuit challenging that policy.

Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox have been lined up to lead Manchester United's transfer market strategy this summer because Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes Dan Ashworth's arrival as the sporting director is still a while away.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts have issued a fresh rallying cry for their supporters to snap up tickets for next week's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has hit out at the "crazy situation" with his team's rescheduled clash with Dundee once again in doubt.

