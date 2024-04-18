Roma beat AC Milan as Marseille see off Benfica on penalties - Europa League and Europa Conference League round-up

Roma beat AC Milan in their Europa League quarter-final tie, while Marseille needed penalties to see off Benfica to reach the competition's semi-finals.

Daniele De Rossi's Roma side, who won the first leg 1-0, scored two quickfire goals through Gianluca Mancini and Paulo Dybala to strengthen their advantage.

Despite Mehmet Zeki Celik's red card for a late challenge on Rafael Leao and Matteo Gabbia pulling one back in the 85th minute, the hosts managed to see out the match.

Last season's runners-up Roma, who were beaten on penalties by Sevilla after a 1-1 draw in the final, advanced to their fourth European semi-final in a row.

They will next face the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, who beat West Ham.

Marseille had to rely on spot kicks to claim their last-eight win over Benfica, who went to the Stade Velodrome with a 2-1 advantage.

Image: Marseille players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Benfica

Faris Moumbagna opened the scoring for the hosts but both defences proved to be stubborn as the match went the distance after extra-time.

Antonio Silva and Angel Di Maria missed from 12 yards before Luis Henrique scored the decisive spot-kick to send the French club through.

Marseille will take on Atalanta in the semi-finals, who went down 1-0 at home to Liverpool but progressed with a 3-1 aggregate win after their shock victory at Anfield last week.

Europa Conference League: Fiorentina and Olympiakos through

Fiorentina - last year's runners-up - reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals beating Viktoria Plzen.

Nicolas Gonzalez and Cristiano Biraghi both scored in extra-time to edge 10-player Viktoria Plzen 2-0 in the second leg after the opening leg ended in a goalless draw.

Plzen's Brazilian midfielder Cadu received a red card in the 66th minute.

The Italian team will face Belgian side Club Brugge, who beat PAOK 2-0 to round off a 3-0 aggregate quarter-final win. Ferran Jutgla scored both goals in the second leg.

Olympiakos also needed penalties to beat Fenerbahce, winning the shoot-out 3-2. Their quarter-final had also ended in a 3-3 aggregate draw over two legs. They will take on Aston Villa in the semi-finals, who also beat Lille on spot kicks.