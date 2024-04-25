Essential Football: How will Arne Slot fit in at Liverpool, is he the right man for the job and why do the club want him?

Arne Slot is the man Liverpool look keen to have as their successor to Jurgen Klopp. In an Essential Questions special, we look at how he fits in and why he's their man.

Slot has emerged as the clear favourite to succeed Klopp in the hot seat on Merseyside, when he steps back after nearly nine years in charge this summer.

The Dutchman has an impressive CV in his home country - but how well will that translate in England? Why is he similar - and why is he different - from Erik ten Hag? And what has put him top of Liverpool's always carefully planned recruitment list?

Sky Sports journalists Ron Walker and Adam Bate are joined by Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy to answer all that - as well as the problems Liverpool have in the more immediate future following the Merseyside derby defeat at Everton on Wednesday.

