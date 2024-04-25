 Skip to content
Analysis

Essential Football: How will Arne Slot fit in at Liverpool, is he the right man for the job and why do the club want him?

The latest Essential Questions podcast takes a look at Liverpool's future prospects as the Reds look at Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Thursday 25 April 2024 18:05, UK

Arne Slot to Liverpool

Arne Slot is the man Liverpool look keen to have as their successor to Jurgen Klopp. In an Essential Questions special, we look at how he fits in and why he's their man.

Slot has emerged as the clear favourite to succeed Klopp in the hot seat on Merseyside, when he steps back after nearly nine years in charge this summer.

The Dutchman has an impressive CV in his home country - but how well will that translate in England? Why is he similar - and why is he different - from Erik ten Hag? And what has put him top of Liverpool's always carefully planned recruitment list?

Sky Sports journalists Ron Walker and Adam Bate are joined by Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy to answer all that - as well as the problems Liverpool have in the more immediate future following the Merseyside derby defeat at Everton on Wednesday.

Listen in full below and subscribe today to make sure you don’t miss an episode of the podcast.

Also See:

Trending

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, Tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports