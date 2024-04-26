Lauren Hemp signs Manchester City contract extension

England forward Lauren Hemp has ended speculation over her future by signing a new three-year deal with Manchester City.

The 23-year-old winger has been a key figure for City, helping the club to four trophies, while scoring 65 goals in 157 appearances.

Hemp was set to be out of contract in the summer with Barcelona reportedly interested in her, but she has signed a contract that will see her stay with the WSL leaders until 2027.

Hemp, who has 55 England caps, said: "This is a special team. I want to take my game to the next level, and I feel like I'm capable of doing that here. The WSL is the best league to be in.

"I feel at home here in Manchester. With the squad we have here, we are always learning and it's so special to be involved at a club where we're capable of achieving anything.

"I'm so passionate about this club and there's no place I'd rather be. I'm very excited to keep this journey going for the next few years."

'More to come from Hemp'

Hemp, a four-time winner of the PFA Young Player of the Year, has scored nine goals and produced six assists this season.

Her contributions have helped Man City, who face Bristol City live on Sky Sports on Sunday, to the top of the WSL table as they battle for the title with second-placed Chelsea

Man City head coach Gareth Taylor said: "Lauren is an outstanding player and I'm looking forward to continuing the journey we started together four years ago.

"The growth she has shown has been incredible, and we know that she will continue to bring great things to the team for the next three years. There's so much more to come and we're really pleased that Lauren has extended her stay with the club."

Man City director of football Nils Nielsen added: "We are all so proud of Lauren and what she has already achieved in the six years she's been with us - but we know there is so much more to come.

"Lauren is fearless, hardworking and one of the game's brightest young talents. What she has achieved in such a short career is incredible, and we can't wait to see what the next few years hold for us as a team and her as a player.

"The natural talent, ability and determination Lauren possesses is obvious, and we feel that she can become one of the best players in the world. We've only just scratched the surface of what she can do."

