Project ACL launched with aim of reducing anterior cruciate ligament injuries in women's football

A three-year project has been launched to investigate the concerning number of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in women's football.

Players' union FIFPRO have joined forces with the Professional Footballers Association (PFA), Nike and Leeds Beckett University to launch 'Project ACL' with the view of "increasing player availability by reducing ACL injuries".

The study will focus on players in the Women's Super League in England and provide solutions to reducing ACL injuries, which are two to six times more likely to occur in women than men. According to research, two thirds of ACL injuries in women's football occur when there is no physical contact involved.

"This has never been done before," said FIFPRO's Dr Alex Culvin. "Four big stakeholders coming together to better understand ACL injuries has also never been done before.

"This is a response to the players writing to us asking for more research."

What will Project ACL do? A review of existing academic research related to professional women’s football, ACL injuries, and existing injury reduction programmes.

A needs assessment of the multidisciplinary teams and structures of FA WSL clubs to better understand their resources and access to facilities.

Real-time tracking of the workload, travel and ‘critical zone’ appearances of FA WSL players through the FIFPRO Player Workload Monitoring tool.

The study comes amidst a concerning number of ACL injuries in the women's game since the coronavirus outbreak, with multiple high-profile cases taking place in the last 12 months.

Overall, 37 players missed the Women's World Cup due to ACL injuries, including England winger Beth Mead and captain Leah Williamson. Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema are among the other high-profile players to have suffered ACL injuries since the end of 2022.

"We see it as a real player welfare issue," says the PFA's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Women's Football Executive Fern Whelan.

"We want to take a positive stance and we want to answer their needs as footballers."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Hayes believes there should be more research done into ACL injuries for the Women's game after Mia Fishel picked up an ACL injury whilst on international duty, becoming the second Chelsea player to do so this season after Sam Kerr.

The investigation will study the impact of workload, training and travel loads, the environment and conditions play in as well the impact of female-specific football boots - but it will not look at the physiological side of the players.

At the end of the study, FIFPRO will share their findings to all football stakeholders including FIFA and regional confederations.

