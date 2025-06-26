Sky Sports+ for EFL: Fixtures, channel and subscription - how to watch or stream your football team this season

Here’s everything you need to know about Sky Sports+ including how to watch your EFL team throughout the 2025/26 season with Sky Sports or NOW TV.

What is Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports+ is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

How many of my EFL team's fixtures will be live on Sky?

Every Championship, League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky more than 20 times in the 2025/26 season.

The EFL is at the heart of Sky Sports+ coverage and will see over 1,000 games from 1,891 matches across the EFL, Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy broadcast live throughout the season.

What TV channel is Sky Sports+ on?

Sky Sports+ can be found on linear channel number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for ROI.

Can I watch Sky Sports+ on the Sky Sports app?

Yes! Head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres.

New personalisation means users can access their favourite team's match even quicker by following their club and competition.

Watch the video below for a full guide to watching your EFL team on the Sky Sports app.

Download the Sky Sports app now:

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra for Sky Sports+?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Sky Sports+ is integrated into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

Sign in to the Sky Sports app to watch your team on your mobile device, with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

Image: Scan the QR code to download the Sky Sports app!

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

Football fans can also watch EFL games with NOW. For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.

This will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on-demand catch-up content.