Mason Greenwood won't return to Manchester United, says Getafe president

Getafe believe Manchester United will not take back Mason Greenwood and want to sell him if they can - but the Spanish club are also confident they can secure him for another loan next season.

Greenwood was loaned to Getafe for the 2023/24 campaign last September after being suspended by United following charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges, and Greenwood's long-term United future has remained under serious doubt, also amid a change of controllership at Old Trafford to INEOS.

Greenwood has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Getafe, playing a combination of centre-forward, left and right-wing roles for the club, who are in course to finish in the top half of La Liga.

Speaking to Radio Marca in Spain on Tuesday, Getafe club president Angel Torres said: "If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club [Getafe], I think he would continue for another year.

"But regarding Manchester [United], the news that we have from last week where the [Getafe] sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there [to Manchester].

"We'll have to wait until the end of June. The family and the player are very comfortable and very happy here, with our fans. When he came here, he hadn't played for 16 months. He has recovered his form, he has scored eight league goals and two in the Copa [del Rey].

"The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer."