Newcastle 1-1 Brighton: Sean Longstaff earns point as Toon lose ground on fifth-placed Tottenham

Newcastle stumbled in their bid to qualify for Europe as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in their final home game of the season.

Eddie Howe's side moved three points above seventh-placed Chelsea, who face Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening live on Sky Sports, but lost ground on Tottenham in fifth after their 2-1 win over Burnley moved them six points clear of Newcastle.

It could have been worse for the hosts after Brighton defender Joel Veltman punished them for a sluggish start, out-muscling Elliot Anderson to turn home from close range at a corner.

However, Sean Longstaff equalised deep into added time of the first half at the end of a well-worked move yet it was not enough to inspire a turnaround in the second period despite a late rally which saw an Anthony Gordon goal ruled out for offside.

Newcastle visit Old Trafford on Wednesday May 15 to face Man Utd, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm, while Brighton will host Chelsea.

The Premier League's final day is on Sunday May 19 with all games kicking off at 4pm. Newcastle go to Brentford, while Brighton host Man Utd.

