Marc Skinner hopes to remain as Man Utd manager under INEOS's leadership after winning Women's FA Cup

Marc Skinner says Manchester United Women are in "good hands" under Sir Jim Ratcliffe - and that he hopes to remain a part of the club's future.

Skinner led United to their first major trophy since their inception in 2018 when they thrashed Tottenham 4-0 in the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday.

However, the manager has faced criticism from United supporters amid a disappointing WSL campaign (they are currently fifth) and his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Asked whether he expects his time at United to be extended into a fourth season, Skinner said: "I hope so. We've created history and I've got to live in that moment.

"I'm pretty good at times. I know people tell me I'm not but I'm actually OK. You can't be at Manchester United if you are weak in the mind.

"I believe in myself fully. I'm still a babe in terms of my career so I've got lots to achieve in this game.

"I feel the club is in fantastic hands and hopefully I'm here to be able to push forward.

"I'm happy with the job that I'm doing at Manchester United."

'Ratcliffe has provided enough support'

Image: Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not at Wembley to see Man Utd Women win the FA Cup

Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to attend Manchester United's men's team's defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon rather than the women's team's cup final, but Skinner insisted he and his team have received support from INEOS since their takeover.

"The messages have been passed through all the time," he said. "It's constant support. The players were messaged and I was messaged this morning.

"We had more than enough representation from our club here and I'm only excited about what Sir Jim is going to bring to Manchester United."

Image: Manchester United captain Katie Zelem lifts the FA Cup trophy

Skinner added: "It just feels like a really positive space to be in. We know as a club that we want to be winning titles.

"I’ve just been really excited by the energy that is driving internally. It won’t be long, hopefully, before we’re talked about as one of the elite women’s teams.

"What INEOS have done since they've come in is assess where the club is at - they're continuously assessing. I have no doubt they'll put us in a position to be successful. I absolutely believe that.

"I know what’s coming. It’s an exciting time to be a Manchester United fan."

'We can't stand still - squad needs improving'

Despite their impressive victory at Wembley, United have struggled in the WSL this season, following up last season's runners up place with a drop to fifth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham boss Robert Vilahamn says it's OK for his team to be down after their FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United

Skinner admitted his side have fallen short in the league and that changes need to be made in the summer, saying: "The squad needs to keep improving.

"We've shown that within the league - the consistency has not been as thorough as we wanted it to be. In bigger moments, we've fallen a bit short.

"We can't stand still. We have to keep finding the right players to push Manchester United forwards."

Manchester United end their season at home to Chelsea in the WSL on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Tottenham return to WSL action at home to Chelsea on Wednesday; kick-off 7.15pm. Spurs then conclude their campaign at home to West Ham on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

