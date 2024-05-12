Manchester United Women 4-0 Tottenham Women: Marc Skinner's side win Women's FA Cup for first time

Manchester United Women claimed their first major trophy since their inception in 2018 with a 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

In the first final without one of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City for almost two decades, United and Spurs both had the chance to win the tournament for the first time in their history.

It was United who rose to the occasion, controlling the first half and finally scoring in stoppage-time thanks to Ella Toone's brilliant strike.

Congratulations to the Manchester United Women team on lifting the FA Cup today. A proud and historic moment that is testament to their grit, determination and team spirit. A wonderful achievement. Many congratulations.

Marc Skinner's side then made sure of the win with two goals in four second-half minutes, Rachel Williams heading in the second before Lucia Garcia tapped into the net after a dreadful error from Spurs goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

There was still time for Garcia to add her second to cap a dominant performance from United - one that may also go some way to securing the future of Skinner, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Player ratings Man Utd: Earps (6), Riviere (7), Le Tissier (7), Turner (7), Blundell (7), Naalsund (8), Zelem (8), Garcia (9), Toone (8), Galton (6), Williams (8).



Subs: Mallard (7), Parris (6), Mannion (6), Geyse (6), Miyazawa (6).



Tottenham: Spencer (4), Neville (5), Turner (5), Buhler (5), Nilden (5), Spence (6), Summanen (6), Naz (5), Thomas (5), Vinberg (6), England (5).



Subs: Ildhusoy (5), Wang (5), Grant (5), Graham (5), Ayane (5).



Player of the match: Lucia Garcia

How Man Utd cruised to maiden FA Cup

Image: Lucia Garcia is congratulated by team-mate Hannah Blundell after scoring Manchester United's third goal against Spurs

The opening minutes in the Wembley sunshine suggested an entertaining and equal game would play out, with Spurs' Matilda Vinberg and United's Leah Galton both going close.

But Spurs have never beaten United and the theme of the afternoon was established soon after, with Williams twice almost scoring from Katie Zelem corners and Eveliina Summanen denying Garcia with a vital block.

Team news Man Utd made two changes, with Nikita Parris and Gemma Evans replaced by Rachel Williams and Jayde Riviere.

Spurs also made two alterations, with Amy James-Turner and Martha Thomas in for Molly Bartrip and Grace Clinton.

Spurs' defence was incapable of dealing with United's threat from set-pieces, with Martha Thomas having to clear Millie Turner's header off the line before Drew Spence's handball in the area went unpunished.

United's opener came from a different source, though, with Toone capitalising on another mistake in possession by Spurs, carrying the ball to the edge of the area before bending a superb finish into the top corner.

Image: Ella Toone celebrates after firing Manchester United ahead in the Women's FA Cup final

Shortly after half-time, Williams' aerial dominance finally paid dividends when she headed in Zelem's free-kick and Spencer then ended any hopes of a Spurs comeback when she passed the ball straight to Garcia, who could hardly miss the open goal from just yards out.

Perhaps knowing the game had gone, Spurs appeared briefly liberated and should have pulled a goal back when Bethany England crashed a header off the bar.

Image: Lucia Garcia scores her second goal of the game to put Manchester United 4-0 up at Wembley

But they ended the game without mustering a single shot on target and, after Spencer partially atoned for her error by denying Melvine Malard, Garcia swept in her second goal, providing the polish to a perfect afternoon for United.

Skinner's team have endured a difficult season, off the pace in the WSL while the manager has faced calls for his exit, but their Wembley success ensures the campaign ends on a high - and may well increase the likelihood of INEOS extending Skinner's deal.

FA Cup win to rubber-stamp Skinner's stay?

Image: Marc Skinner led Man Utd to their first major trophy

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at Wembley:

"With questions over his future swelling, Manchester United boss Marc Skinner delivered perhaps his most convincing proposal yet. The job was to convince INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who chose to watch Man Utd's men's side play Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, that his direction for the future success of the women's side continues to be the right one. And if this was a one-off audition, it was a pretty persuasive one.

"Skinner masterminded a perfect performance, and a trophy to boot. Eyebrows were raised when 36-year-old Rachel Williams was chosen to lead the attack, with Nikita Parris left on the bench, but the game plan was faultless.

"'I wanted to start fast, make sure Spurs couldn't get rhythm,' Skinner cited as the reason for Williams' inclusion from the start, but what impressed most was the striker's bustling hold up play and consistent threat from set-plays. She put Spurs under the cosh, before scoring the goal that eased the pressure in the second period.

"Skinner did not neglect the fact his team have had a disappointing WSL campaign. It's clear they have underperformed against what is expected. And the magic of a trophy doesn't erase that, but it does soften the blow.

"'I hope so. We've created history and I've got to live in the moment,' Skinner said when asked about his contract situation. There was nothing definitive about his reply, as if decisions are still hanging in the balance. But if it's trophies that the club and fanbase want, a trophy is what's been delivered. It's hard to argue with that."

Skinner: Williams has turned narrative around

Image: Rachel Williams heads Manchester United into a 2-0 lead against Spurs

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner said of Rachel Williams: "She's a fantastic character. I wanted to start the game fast and stop Tottenham getting rhythm. Rachel will chase and put her body on the line for everything.

"She should have scored in the first half but she deserves it - she's a fantastic human and footballer. I hope she goes down as an iconic player for Manchester United.

"Do you remember all that rubbish we got when we signed her? She's turned that around, hasn't she?"

Setback shouldn't take shine off Spurs' season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham boss Robert Vilahamn says it's OK for his team to be down after their FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United

Sky Sports' Joe Shread at Wembley:

"It'll no doubt take time for Spurs to recover from what proved to be a humbling hop across London to Wembley, with Robert Vilahamn's side thoroughly outplayed by United.

"Unfortunately for those forced to collect runners-up medals at Wembley there's little time to lick their wounds, with Wednesday bringing a clash with title-chasing Chelsea, before Spurs end their season at home to West Ham on Saturday.

Image: Robert Vilahamn's debut season at Spurs will end without silverware

"But this loss needn't define what has been a promising first campaign under Vilahamn. After taking charge last summer, the Swede has taken his side into the top half of the WSL and to their first FA Cup final.

"In fact, Spurs had never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the competition before Vilahamn's arrival. The manager has built solid foundations in north London and the future could still be bright, despite this setback."

Manchester United end their season at home to Chelsea in the WSL on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Tottenham return to WSL action at home to Chelsea on Wednesday; kick-off 7.15pm. Spurs then conclude their campaign at home to West Ham on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

