Watch Premier League & Women's Super League title-deciding weekend live on Sky

Manchester City's clash with West Ham, Jurgen Klopp's final game as Liverpool manager against Wolves and Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be shown live on Sky Sports on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side went two points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday, meaning the champions are just one match from claiming a record fourth successive Premier League title.

City host West Ham on Sunday - the final day of the season - knowing a win will secure the trophy once again and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm; kick-off 4pm.

It will be an emotional day at Anfield where Klopp says his goodbyes to Liverpool, who play Wolves live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm; kick-off 4pm.

And, Chelsea can secure a sixth-place finish and European football next season with a win over Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports Football and Arena from 3pm; kick-off 4pm.

There will be drama aplenty on Saturday in the Women's Super League title race, where Chelsea know if they beat Manchester United and maintain their superior goal difference over Manchester City then they will be champions. That game is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 2pm; kick-off 3pm.

What do Man City need to win the title?

City simply need to beat West Ham at the Etihad on Sunday to guarantee becoming the first team in English football history to win four successive top-flight titles.

However, if Arsenal fail to beat Everton at home in their last game, City will win the title regardless of their result against David Moyes' side.

And there is even the possibility of the title being decided by goal difference if both sides end the campaign level on points!

What do Arsenal need to win the title?

Arsenal need to beat Everton on the final day and hope City do not beat West Ham.

Anything other than a win for Mikel Arteta's side will hand the title to his former employers.

How goal difference could come into play

This season's epic title race could still finish with both Arsenal and City level on points.

For that scenario to unfold, Arsenal must beat Everton, while City have to draw with West Ham.

Arsenal's goal difference is currently one better than City's, meaning they will win the title if the sides finish level on points.

What does the supercomputer say?

City's title chances jumped 25 per cent, up to 84 per cent, after their win at Tottenham and Arsenal's chances tumbled by the same amount, to 16 per cent, according to Opta.

However, there remains a 25 per cent chance Guardiola's side will drop points against West Ham on the final day.

If that happens, the Gunners would win the Premier League title for the first time in 20 years if they beat Everton - and there's a 62 per cent chance they will do exactly that.

Could we get a Premier League title play-off decider?

In short - no.

If City and Arsenal end up level on points after 38 games, then the side with the superior goal difference will be crowned champions.

How teams are separated if they finish on the same points Goal difference

Goals scored

Head-to-head record

Most away goals in head-to-head meetings

Play-off at a neutral venue

If they are tied on goal difference, it will come down to goals scored and then results between the two.

However, City would have to draw with West Ham for the sides to finish level on goal difference. Given their goal difference is inferior to Arsenal's and they would not be able to improve it if they drew on the final day, a play-off is not a possibility.

What are the WSL title permutations?

Chelsea are top of the WSL table on goal difference, level on 52 points with Manchester City.

If Chelsea beat Manchester United on Saturday and maintain their superior goal difference over Manchester City (they currently have +47 compared to City's +45) they will win the title.

If Chelsea and Manchester City finish level on points and goal difference, the title will be decided on goals scored - Chelsea have 65 compared to City's 59.

If Chelsea draw with Manchester United, a Manchester City win at Aston Villa will see them win the title.

If Chelsea lose to Man Utd, Man City just have to avoid defeat to Aston Villa to win the title.

