Manchester United make contact with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with representatives of Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, following his success helping the Suffolk side seal back-to-back promotions to the Championship and Premier League.

Rio Ferdinand has taken aim at Manchester United's recruitment policy over the last decade, claiming there are only three players that have arrived and "played to a level you'd expect" from them.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to see Bruno Fernandes leave Manchester United and join him in Saudi Arabia at Al-Nassr at the end of the season, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel is hoping for an offer from Manchester United should Erik ten Hag leave Old Trafford, although Bayern Munich are attempting to talk him into remaining as their head coach.

Tottenham Hotspur are confident that Ange Postecoglou is not unhappy at the club and that his angry post-match press conference following the Manchester City defeat was not sparked by deep-seated issues.

Arsenal are the favourites to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

West Ham United will receive an add-on payment of £1m for the sale of Declan Rice after Arsenal qualified for the Champions League this season.

Chelsea will land a £5m bonus from Eden Hazard's deal to Real Madrid after the Spaniards reached the Champions League final - despite the player's retirement from football seven months ago.

JK Rowling has been admonished by a Premier League referee for calling a transgender football manager, and former match official, a "straight, white, middle-aged bloke".

Mike Tindall, the former England captain, has backed potential investment into rugby from Saudi Arabia, emphasising that the efforts of the players on the field are currently not being backed up by the finances off it.

Tyson Fury is expected to come in at his lowest weight in nine years after espousing lean muscle mass in his undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

THE ATHLETIC

City Football Group (CFG) and UEFA are in dialogue over a solution which will allow Manchester City and Girona to both compete in the Champions League next season.

THE SUN

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was involved in an angry confrontation with a fan before Manchester United's clash with Newcastle.

Rashford has taken delivery of a brand new £700,000 Rolls Royce Wraith - a direct replacement for the motor he smashed up in a crash with a gran.

THE GUARDIAN

Mohamed Salah and Alisson among Saudi Pro League's top transfer targets

A former warehouse assistant for the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia and historic items, including one of Arnold Palmer's green jackets.

Nepal's record wicket-taker, Sandeep Lamichhane, could feature at next month's T20 World Cup after his rape conviction was overturned by an appeal court.

THE TIMES

Todd Boehly has said that Chelsea need stability to be successful, appearing to endorse the idea of keeping Mauricio Pochettino beyond the end of the season.

Fifa permitted a member of its ruling council to join a summit via video link despite him being in prison accused of embezzlement.

British athletes suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs will be forced to surrender texts, WhatsApp messages and emails in a move by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) to strengthen its investigative powers.

DAILY MIRROR

Xavi Hernandez has dismissed reports that Ronaldo Araujo could leave Barcelona this summer.

Napoli have identified Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has a possible replacement for Victor Osimhen this summer, according to L'Equipe.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is in no rush to leave Napoli - and won't try to force through a transfer this summer, according to his agent.

Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons could be set to return to Barcelona on loan this summer.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has hinted that he would be open to a move to the Premier League in the future.

Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has shot down suggestions that Jurgen Klopp will make a quickfire return to the dugout after his Liverpool exit.

Manchester United have been warned that Thomas Tuchel would prefer to return to Chelsea as opposed to move to Old Trafford.

DAILY RECORD

Rapid Bucharest have offered Neil Lennon a £1m-plus-a-year deal in a bid to return to management.

Cruz Azul have had a concrete bid for former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis booted out by Atlanta United, according to a report.

