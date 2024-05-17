 Skip to content

Brazil awarded 2027 Women's World Cup following FIFA vote

The 2027 Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil; it will mark the first time a South American country has hosted a women's finals; England were runners-up in 2023, losing in the final to Spain

Friday 17 May 2024 07:54, UK

Brazil have been named as hosts of the 2027 Women's World Cup
Image: Brazil have been named as hosts of the 2027 Women's World Cup

Brazil will host the 2027 Women's World Cup after a vote of FIFA's 211 members chose the South American bid over a joint submission from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

They will be the first South American hosts of the women's finals, having hosted the men's event twice before in 1950 and 2014.

It was the first time that all of FIFA's members associations had the opportunity to weigh in on the host of the women's tournament.

Previously, it was decided by the FIFA Council, the governing body's decision-making committee.

Spain celebrating winning the 2023 Women's World Cup
Image: England were beaten by Spain in the World Cup final of 2023

England finished runners-up at the last edition in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "Congratulations to Brazil. We will have the best World Cup in Brazil.

"Many thanks as well to the BNG bid, who have been fantastic."

The decision arguably strengthens the prospects of a UK World Cup bid at some stage in the 2030s.

The United States and Mexico withdrew from the 2027 race to focus on hosting in 2031 and would be strong favourites regardless of any opposition.

But by 2035 it will be 16 years since Europe last hosted a finals - France in 2019.

