Millie Bright: Chelsea defender returns to Lionesses squad after injury for summer Euro 2025 qualifiers

Defender Millie Bright will return to the England fold for back-to-back Euro 2025 qualifiers against France, as well as games against Republic of Ireland and Sweden in July.

Bright has been recovering from a lengthy knee injury but recently returned to competitive action for Chelsea, having not featured for England since last October.

Blues team-mate Aggie Beaver-Jones also receives her first senior call-up, chosen as the forward to replace Rachel Duly, who announced her retirement from international football in April.

Sarina Wiegman has named a 24-player squad, with four on the standby list, which includes Liverpool midfielder and England U23 captain Missy Bo Kearns.

More to follow...

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...