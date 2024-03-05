Women's Euro 2025 qualifying draw: England drawn against Republic of Ireland with new qualifying campaign explained

Holders England will face Republic of Ireland, Sweden and France in Women Euro 2025 qualifying, with the new-look qualifying campaign explained.

England have fixtures against Republic of Ireland, France and Sweden to look forward as they begin the defence of their trophy.

Image: England Women winning the Euros in 2022

Scotland will face Serbia, Slovakia and Israel while Wales have been drawn against Croatia, Ukraine and Kosovo and Northern Ireland will play Portugal, Bosnia and Malta.

Game faces on for England in a tough group

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"It's time for England to switch their game faces on. This qualifying campaign begins in less than a month, and the Lionesses must hit the ground running.

"Group A3 has three of the four Euro 2022 semi-finalists - England beat Sweden with that sensational Alessia Russo goal the highlight - as well as a Republic of Ireland side that impressed at their first World Cup last summer.

"It would be a blow for any four of these sides to drop into the play-offs, but as Euros holders, the onus will be on England to qualify automatically.

"They will expect it of themselves and fans will expect it from them.

"It will come just months too after the disappointment of their Nations League campaign and being pipped at the last minute to a place at the 2024 Olympics.

"Overall, 2023 had, at times, sometimes indifferent performances from the Lionesses, even during their run to the World Cup final.

"But their two games in the February international break were far more encouraging and looked more like the England we are used to.

"The Lionesses must rediscover that ruthless touch that made them unbeatable for so long under Sarina Wiegman, and led them to the Euro 2022 title.

"There are still question marks over England's defending - they conceded against both Austria and Italy last month - but with first choice centre-backs Leah Williamson and Millie Bright set to return this year, there are reinforcements to come.

"So a tough qualification group - but one that Wiegman and England will believe they can win."

The Euro 2025 draw in full

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland

Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czechia

Group A3: France, England, Sweden, Republic of Ireland

Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland

League B

Group B1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan

Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta

Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo

League C

Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia

Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova

Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands

Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg

How does the new qualifying campaign work?

Taking inspiration from the Nations League, qualifiers are split into League A, League B and League C, based on their Nations League rankings.

As with a usual Nations League or European Qualifying campaign, each team will play each other twice - once at home and once away - in a table format.

The top two teams from each of the League A groups will automatically qualify for Euro 2025. There will be 16 teams playing at the tournament.

The third and fourth placed teams will then enter the play-offs, alongside teams from League B and C.

How do the play-offs work?

There will be two paths and two rounds in the Euro 2025 qualifiers. Each game will be played over two legs.

League B and C group fixtures will determine where teams are placed for their play-off draw.

Round One, Path One - third and fourth place League A teams to face the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C.

The eight winners progress to the second round.

Round One, Path Two - the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B.

The six winners progress to the second round.

Round Two - all 14 winners are drawn together in seven ties. Seven teams will be seeded based on their European Qualifying overall ranking.

The seven winners will then join the already-qualified eight teams at Euro 2025, plus Switzerland.

What about Switzerland?

Switzerland will be hosting Euro 2025, but they will still compete in League B, despite already having their spot assured as the host nation.

The play-off paths will be adjusted based on Switzerland's performance.

If they finish as a group winner, runner-up or in third place, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round one, path two play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties will be adjusted.

What is the Euro 2025 qualifying schedule?

Qualifying matchdays one and two: April 3 to 9 2024

Qualifying matchdays three and four: May 29 to June 4 2024

Qualifying matchdays five and six: July 10 to 16 2024

Play-off draw: July 19 2024

Play-off round one (two legs): October 23 to 29 2024

Play-off round two (two legs): November 27 to December 3 2024

Euro 2025 finals draw: December 16 2024

Euro 2025 finals: July 2 to 27 2025 (Switzerland)