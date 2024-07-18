 Skip to content

Women's Euro 2025 schedule, teams, venues: All you need to know about next summer's tournament in Switzerland

England qualified for Euro 2025 from Group A3 alongside France; the Lionesses will try to defend the title they won in 2022; Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have all qualified for the play-offs; the tournament runs from July 2 to July 29 in Switzerland

Thursday 18 July 2024 14:40, UK

England Women winning the Euros in 2022
Image: England Women won the Euros in 2022

England Women have secured their spot at Euro 2025 and will attempt to defend their crown in Switzerland next summer - all you need to know about the tournament.

Where are the host cities?

The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Switzerland. The final will be played in Basel.

  • St Jakob-Park, Basel
  • Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
  • Stade de Geneve, Geneva
  • Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
  • Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen
  • Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
  • Arena Thun, Thun
  • Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Lucy Bronze believes England can win successive Euros titles despite some challenging performances during qualifying

Who has already qualified?

  • England (holders)
  • Switzerland (hosts)
  • France
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Spain
  • Denmark
  • Germany
  • Iceland

Seven more places are set to be allocated via the play-off system, taking place in October and December. Tickets for the tournament are due to go on sale on October 1.

Key dates

England Women at Euro 2025

How do the play-offs work?

There will be two paths and two rounds in the Euro 2025 qualifiers. Each game will be played over two legs.

League B and C group fixtures will determine where teams are placed for their play-off draw.

Round One, Path One - third and fourth-place League A teams to face the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. The eight winners progress to the second round.

The Republic of Ireland have qualified for this part of the play-offs as a seeded team, alongside Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying match at the Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday July 16, 2024.
Image: Republic of Ireland will take part in the play-offs

They will face one of the unseeded teams in the first round of the play-offs which are:

  • Albania
  • Belarus
  • Georgia
  • Greece
  • Luxembourg
  • Montenegro
  • Romania
  • Slovenia

Round One, Path Two - the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have qualified for this section of the play-offs as a seeded team, along with Portugal, Serbia, and Ukraine.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 31: Scotland's Kirsty Hanson celebrates as she scores to make it 2-0 during a UEFA European Championship Quallifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park, on May 31, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Image: Scotland Women are also in the play-offs

They will face one of the unseeded teams in this stage which include:

  • Turkey
  • Croatia
  • Hungary
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina
  • Slovakia
  • Azerbaijan

Round Two - all 14 winners from round one of the play-offs are drawn together in seven ties. Seven teams will be seeded based on their European Qualifying overall ranking. The seven winners will then join the already-qualified eight teams at Euro 2025, plus hosts Switzerland, who qualify automatically despite competing in qualifying.

When is the Euro 2025 play-off draw?

The Women's European Qualifiers play-off draw at 13:00 CET (12 noon UK time) on Friday 19 July in Nyon.

The draw will set the ties for two rounds of two-legged contests, as 28 teams compete for the last seven finals slots.

The first round of play-off matches will take place between October 23 and October 29, 2024. The second round of play-offs will take place between November 22 and December 3, 2024.

What is the Euro 2025 qualifying schedule?

Play-off draw: July 19 2024

Play-off round one (two legs): October 23 to 29 2024

Play-off round two (two legs): November 27 to December 3 2024

Euro 2025 finals draw: December 16 2024

Euro 2025 finals: July 2 to 27 2025 (Switzerland)

What is the Euro 2025 group-stage schedule?

Matchday 1

July 2
Group A: Switzerland vs A2 (Basel)
Group A: A3 vs A4 (Thun)

July 3
﻿Group B fixture (Bern)
Group B fixture (Sion)﻿

July 4
Group C fixture (St.Gallen)
Group C fixture (Geneva)

July 5
Group D fixture (Zurich)
Group D fixture (Lucerne)

Matchday 2

July 6
Group A: Switzerland vs A3 (Bern)
Group A: A2 vs A4 (Sion)

July 7
Group B fixture (Geneva)
Group B fixture (Thun)

July 8
Group C fixture (Basel)
Group C fixture (Lucerne)

July 9
Group D fixture (Zurich)
Group D fixture (St.Gallen)

Matchday 3

July 10
Group A: A4 vs Switzerland (Geneva)
Group A: A2 vs A3 (Thun)

July 11
Group B fixture (Bern)
Group B fixture (Sion)

July 12
Group C fixture (Zurich)
Group C fixture (Lucerne)

July 13
Group D fixture (Basel)
Group D fixture (St.Gallen)

What about the knockout phase?

Quarter-finals

July 16
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva)

July 17
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)

July 18
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern)

July 19
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)

Semi-finals

July 22
SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)

July 23
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)

When is the final?

July 27
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)

