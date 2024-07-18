Women's Euro 2025 schedule, teams, venues: All you need to know about next summer's tournament in Switzerland

England Women have secured their spot at Euro 2025 and will attempt to defend their crown in Switzerland next summer - all you need to know about the tournament.

Where are the host cities?

The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Switzerland. The final will be played in Basel.

St Jakob-Park, Basel

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

Stade de Geneve, Geneva

Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen

Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

Arena Thun, Thun

Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Who has already qualified?

England (holders)

Switzerland (hosts)

France

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Denmark

Germany

Iceland

Seven more places are set to be allocated via the play-off system, taking place in October and December. Tickets for the tournament are due to go on sale on October 1.

Key dates

How do the play-offs work?

There will be two paths and two rounds in the Euro 2025 qualifiers. Each game will be played over two legs.

League B and C group fixtures will determine where teams are placed for their play-off draw.

Round One, Path One - third and fourth-place League A teams to face the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. The eight winners progress to the second round.

The Republic of Ireland have qualified for this part of the play-offs as a seeded team, alongside Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

Image: Republic of Ireland will take part in the play-offs

They will face one of the unseeded teams in the first round of the play-offs which are:

Albania

Belarus

Georgia

Greece

Luxembourg

Montenegro

Romania

Slovenia

Round One, Path Two - the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have qualified for this section of the play-offs as a seeded team, along with Portugal, Serbia, and Ukraine.

Image: Scotland Women are also in the play-offs

They will face one of the unseeded teams in this stage which include:

Turkey

Croatia

Hungary

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Slovakia

Azerbaijan

Round Two - all 14 winners from round one of the play-offs are drawn together in seven ties. Seven teams will be seeded based on their European Qualifying overall ranking. The seven winners will then join the already-qualified eight teams at Euro 2025, plus hosts Switzerland, who qualify automatically despite competing in qualifying.

When is the Euro 2025 play-off draw?

The Women's European Qualifiers play-off draw at 13:00 CET (12 noon UK time) on Friday 19 July in Nyon.

The draw will set the ties for two rounds of two-legged contests, as 28 teams compete for the last seven finals slots.

The first round of play-off matches will take place between October 23 and October 29, 2024. The second round of play-offs will take place between November 22 and December 3, 2024.

What is the Euro 2025 qualifying schedule?

Play-off draw: July 19 2024

Play-off round one (two legs): October 23 to 29 2024

Play-off round two (two legs): November 27 to December 3 2024

Euro 2025 finals draw: December 16 2024

Euro 2025 finals: July 2 to 27 2025 (Switzerland)

What is the Euro 2025 group-stage schedule?

Matchday 1

July 2

Group A: Switzerland vs A2 (Basel)

Group A: A3 vs A4 (Thun)

July 3

﻿Group B fixture (Bern)

Group B fixture (Sion)﻿

July 4

Group C fixture (St.Gallen)

Group C fixture (Geneva)

July 5

Group D fixture (Zurich)

Group D fixture (Lucerne)

Matchday 2

July 6

Group A: Switzerland vs A3 (Bern)

Group A: A2 vs A4 (Sion)

July 7

Group B fixture (Geneva)

Group B fixture (Thun)

July 8

Group C fixture (Basel)

Group C fixture (Lucerne)

July 9

Group D fixture (Zurich)

Group D fixture (St.Gallen)

Matchday 3

July 10

Group A: A4 vs Switzerland (Geneva)

Group A: A2 vs A3 (Thun)

July 11

Group B fixture (Bern)

Group B fixture (Sion)

July 12

Group C fixture (Zurich)

Group C fixture (Lucerne)

July 13

Group D fixture (Basel)

Group D fixture (St.Gallen)

What about the knockout phase?

Quarter-finals

July 16

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva)

July 17

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)

July 18

QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern)

July 19

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)

Semi-finals

July 22

SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)

July 23

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)

When is the final?

July 27

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)