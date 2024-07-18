Women's Euro 2025 schedule, teams, venues: All you need to know about next summer's tournament in Switzerland

England qualified for Euro 2025 from Group A3 alongside France; the Lionesses will try to defend the title they won in 2022; Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have all qualified for the play-offs; the tournament runs from July 2 to July 29 in Switzerland
Thursday 18 July 2024 14:40, UK
England Women have secured their spot at Euro 2025 and will attempt to defend their crown in Switzerland next summer - all you need to know about the tournament.
The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Switzerland. The final will be played in Basel.
Seven more places are set to be allocated via the play-off system, taking place in October and December. Tickets for the tournament are due to go on sale on October 1.
There will be two paths and two rounds in the Euro 2025 qualifiers. Each game will be played over two legs.
League B and C group fixtures will determine where teams are placed for their play-off draw.
Round One, Path One - third and fourth-place League A teams to face the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. The eight winners progress to the second round.
The Republic of Ireland have qualified for this part of the play-offs as a seeded team, alongside Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Norway, Poland and Sweden.
They will face one of the unseeded teams in the first round of the play-offs which are:
Round One, Path Two - the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have qualified for this section of the play-offs as a seeded team, along with Portugal, Serbia, and Ukraine.
They will face one of the unseeded teams in this stage which include:
Round Two - all 14 winners from round one of the play-offs are drawn together in seven ties. Seven teams will be seeded based on their European Qualifying overall ranking. The seven winners will then join the already-qualified eight teams at Euro 2025, plus hosts Switzerland, who qualify automatically despite competing in qualifying.
The Women's European Qualifiers play-off draw at 13:00 CET (12 noon UK time) on Friday 19 July in Nyon.
The draw will set the ties for two rounds of two-legged contests, as 28 teams compete for the last seven finals slots.
The first round of play-off matches will take place between October 23 and October 29, 2024. The second round of play-offs will take place between November 22 and December 3, 2024.
Play-off draw: July 19 2024
Play-off round one (two legs): October 23 to 29 2024
Play-off round two (two legs): November 27 to December 3 2024
Euro 2025 finals draw: December 16 2024
Euro 2025 finals: July 2 to 27 2025 (Switzerland)
Matchday 1
July 2
Group A: Switzerland vs A2 (Basel)
Group A: A3 vs A4 (Thun)
July 3
Group B fixture (Bern)
Group B fixture (Sion)
July 4
Group C fixture (St.Gallen)
Group C fixture (Geneva)
July 5
Group D fixture (Zurich)
Group D fixture (Lucerne)
Matchday 2
July 6
Group A: Switzerland vs A3 (Bern)
Group A: A2 vs A4 (Sion)
July 7
Group B fixture (Geneva)
Group B fixture (Thun)
July 8
Group C fixture (Basel)
Group C fixture (Lucerne)
July 9
Group D fixture (Zurich)
Group D fixture (St.Gallen)
Matchday 3
July 10
Group A: A4 vs Switzerland (Geneva)
Group A: A2 vs A3 (Thun)
July 11
Group B fixture (Bern)
Group B fixture (Sion)
July 12
Group C fixture (Zurich)
Group C fixture (Lucerne)
July 13
Group D fixture (Basel)
Group D fixture (St.Gallen)
Quarter-finals
July 16
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva)
July 17
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)
July 18
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern)
July 19
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)
Semi-finals
July 22
SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)
July 23
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)
July 27
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)