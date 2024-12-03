Finland 2-0 Scotland (agg: 2-0): Pedro Martinez Losa's side crash out at play-off stage again as Euro 2025 qualification hopes dashed

Scotland's hopes of Euro 2025 qualification were ended after a 2-0 defeat against Finland in Helsiniki.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg at Easter Road, setting up a winner-takes-all clash in the Bolt Arena.

Finnish defender Natalia Kuikka gave the home side the lead in the eighth minute and Nea Lehtola added a second after 28 minutes.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side could not find the goal to mount a potential fightback and will have to watch the tournament in Switzerland from their armchairs.

Having missed out on the Euros in 2022 and the World Cup a year later, it is another bitter blow for the Scots to again fail to reach a major tournament.

And after yet another dose of disappointment questions may well be asked about the Spanish boss, who has a contract until 2027.

Scotland did not reach the heights in the first leg but had been unbeaten in their previous nine games.

However, the hosts pushed hard from the kick-off and Lehtola rattled the crossbar with an effort before Sanni Franssi missed an open goal with the rebound.

However, Marko Saloranta's team soon took the lead when Kuikka picked up the ball 30 yards from goal and sent an unstoppable shot high past Scotland 'keeper Eartha Cumings to take control of the tie.

The breakthrough stung the Scots into life and the second goal was against the run of play, with unmarked midfielder Lehtola driving in from the edge of the box with a help of a deflection off Sophie Howard.

Just before the break Scotland players appealed for a Finland handball inside the box but referee Ewa Augustyn ignored the pleas.

Sam Kerr slammed a shot against the post three minutes after the restart to give Scotland encouragement and the visitors kept chasing the game, at times taking risks in doing so.

The Scots got into the Finland box on several occasions but could not get the goal that may have turned the tide and yet again, they will miss out on a major tournament.

Martinez Losa wants to stay as boss

Martinez Losa insisted after the game he remains committed to Scotland despite his side's failure to reach Euro 2025.

The 48-year-old was appointed boss in July 2021 and his contract takes him to 2027, but after another qualifying failure - Scotland last reached a major tournament in 2019 - questions will be asked of the Spaniard.

But he said after the defeat: "I am committed to this group and committed to the development of the players.

"What I can control is my commitment to the players - all the opinions and decisions, I don't control them.

"I signed a contract, I have a commitment to the staff and the players, there's no reason not to continue."

Meanwhile, Scotland captain Caroline Weir said the game came down to "a couple of moments that weren't in our favour".

She said: "The team couldn't have done much more. Unfortunately we've not done enough, it's a really tough one to take.

"It's really hard to digest at the moment, it wasn't our night. We've worked so hard in the last couple of years to be in this position and unfortunately we couldn't take that final step.

"The players have worked so hard but it wasn't enough."