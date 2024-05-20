Brighton pushing to complete deal for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Brighton are pushing to complete a deal to appoint Kieran McKenna as Roberto De Zerbi's replacement, but they still face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for the Ipswich manager.

Gareth Southgate will give his defensive injury doubts the opportunity to prove their fitness when he names his provisional England squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

THE SUN

Gareth Southgate has drawn up plans for Kieran Trippier to be his emergency left-back at Euro 2024.

Liam Rosenior has emerged as a contender in the race to become the new Brighton manager.

Dutch manager Pascal Jansen has emerged as a candidate for Norwich.

THE TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are willing to sell centre-back Diego Carlos despite landing a windfall of around £50m for qualifying for the Champions League.

DAILY MIRROR

Marcus Rashford will be left sweating on his Euros place with England facing a major defensive injury crisis.

Mohamed Salah has delivered the clearest hint yet that he will be a Liverpool player next season, and plans to do "everything possible" to land a trophy for the Reds.

Toto Wolff has rubbished a claim from Christian Horner that Red Bull have poached hundreds of his staff.

DAILY MAIL

Gareth Southgate set to use extra squad places to bolster his injury-hit England defence.

Rival fans will be guided to Wembley via separate routes again as part of a major security operation to prevent trouble flaring at the all-Manchester FA Cup final on Saturday.

Tim Henman and Laura Robson have supported Emma Raducanu's decision to pull out of the French Open, arguing that she is right to prioritise the grass court season and Wimbledon.

THE I

Arsenal will back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market again this summer as the club attempts to assemble a squad capable of toppling Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

THE TIMES

Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Ivan Toney could miss out on England spot as Gareth Southgate stockpiles defenders in the provisional Euro 2024 squad.