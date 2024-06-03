Napoli eye two Arsenal players in potential Victor Osimhen swap deal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Napoli have picked out two Arsenal players - Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe - they would be willing to include in any potential swap deal that would see £110m-rated striker Victor Osimhen move to the Gunners.

UEFA will allow sister clubs Manchester United & Nice (Europa League) and Manchester City & Girona (Champions League) to compete in the same European competitions next season, despite multi-club ownership restrictions.

THE SUN

Alan Pardew has been approached by Burnley as they look for a successor to Vincent Kompany.

Yves Bissouma had his watch stolen after being sprayed with tear gas by muggers outside his hotel in Cannes.

West Ham could miss out on transfer targets Fabricio Bruno and Luis Guilherme as both have emerged as targets for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Arsenal are reluctantly set to sell Eddie Nketiah this summer to free up cash to sign Benjamin Sesko.

DAILY EXPRESS

Kylian Mbappe will wear the No 9 shirt at Real Madrid for his first season, as he waits for Modric to leave and vacate the No 10 that he wears for France.

Newcastle are looking to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is also a Chelsea target.

Tottenham have made contact with Rennes over signing brothers Desire and Guela Doue.

Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to persuade former team-mate Casemiro to join him at Al Nassr.

THE GUARDIAN

Sunderland are determined not to sell Jobe Bellingham this summer, despite interest from several Premier League clubs.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The FA asked UEFA to ban sales of alcohol around the stadium before England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, but were denied.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard has stepped up plans to take Rangers duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson to Al Ettifaq this summer.