Israel Women 0-5 Scotland Women: Martha Thomas leads Euro 2025 Qualifier win to book play-off spot

Martha Thomas scored four goals as Scotland defeated Israel 5-0 in Budapest to remain unbeaten top of Women's Euro 2025 qualifying Group B2 - a result which guarantees them a play-off place.

It was the second time in quick succession the two sides had faced each other after Pedro Martinez Losa's side won 4-1 at Hampden on Friday night.

And Tuesday's rematch on neutral territory in Hungary proved similarly comfortable for the Scots, who have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 in their quest to qualify for the finals in Switzerland next year.

Scotland are now 10 points ahead of bottom-placed Israel with only two games remaining in the group and the top three all qualify for the play-offs.

The visitors started on the front foot and threatened in the eighth minute when Claire Emslie's low ball across goal was deflected onto the post.

The opener came six minutes later when Thomas drove home a low shot from 12 yards out after being released by a through ball from Emslie.

The Scots doubled their lead in the 37th when Thomas headed home Lisa Evans' cross from the right.

The visitors changed their goalkeeper for the start of the second half, with Eartha Cummings replacing Lee Gibson between the sticks.

However, the majority of the action continued to be played out at the other end of the pitch, and Thomas sealed her first international hat-trick in the 74th minute when she guided home another Evans cross with her knee from the edge of the six-yard box.

The Tottenham striker was on target for a fourth time just three minutes later when she glanced home Nicola Docherty's cross from the left.

Chelsea Cornet sealed a convincing victory for Scotland with four minutes remaining when she lashed in the rebound after Jane Ross saw a header cleared off the line.

Wales denied by late Ukraine equaliser

Nicole Kozlova's last-gasp equaliser denied Wales three points in their Women's Euro 2025 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland.

Kozlova struck seven minutes into stoppage-time to earn her side a 2-2 draw that cost Wales top spot in Group B4 with two games left to play.

Four days after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the same team in Llanelli, Wales struggled to gain the initiative and went in at half-time a goal behind.

Yana Kalinina finished off a swift counter-attacking move to give her side a deserved 33rd-minute lead in a half in which the visitors failed to create any clear-cut chances.

Wales improved after the break and drew level on 73 minutes when Kayleigh Barton rammed home a penalty after being fouled in the box by Anna Petryk.

Two minutes later, Jess Fishlock put her side in front with a stunning 25-yard effort that pulled her within one goal of equalling Helen Ward's all-time record of 44 for her country.

But Wales were lucky to escape when Gemma Evans struck her own post before Kozlova's effort earned Ukraine a point their performance deserved.

Croatia's win over Kosovo saw Wales sink to second place in the group but two wins in their final two games will still be enough to ensure Rhian Wilkinson's side finish top.

Portugal come from behind to beat Northern Ireland in Lurgan

Lauren Wade's early goal was not enough for Northern Ireland as Portugal came from behind to win their latest Euro 2025 qualifier 2-1 in Lurgan.

Wade struck after just five minutes on Tuesday as the hosts looked to avenge last Friday's loss to the Group B3 table-toppers at Mourneview Park.

Portugal quickly levelled with a fine header from Kika Nazareth and then took what proved a decisive lead as Andreia Norton pounced on a defensive mix-up on the half-hour.

The victory put Portugal in a commanding position at the top of the group with four wins from four games, with Northern Ireland eight points adrift in third place behind Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sweden beat Republic with late goal

Magdalena Eriksson struck six minutes from time to earn Sweden a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland who still remain without a point in Euro 2025 Qualifying.

Sweden had chances to make their breakthrough in the first half courtesy of Fridolina Rolfo but earned their second win in four days over Ireland as Eriksson broke Irish hearts in Stockholm.

The Republic have failed to score in group A3 so far and relegation back to League B is looming for Eileen Gleeson's side.

What is the Euro 2025 qualifying schedule?

Qualifying matchdays one and two: April 3 to 9 2024

Qualifying matchdays three and four: May 29 to June 4 2024

Qualifying matchdays five and six: July 10 to 16 2024

Play-off draw: July 19 2024

Play-off round one (two legs): October 23 to 29 2024

Play-off round two (two legs): November 27 to December 3 2024

Euro 2025 finals draw: December 16 2024

Euro 2025 finals: July 2 to 27 2025 (Switzerland)