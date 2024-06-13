Thornaby FC set to reinstate women's teams after criticism from Lionesses and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Thornaby FC are set to appoint a new board and reinstate their women's teams which were controversially axed.

The Teesside club are also set to appoint a new chief executive officer - Middlesbrough-based businesswoman Alison McGee.

The decision to scrap the women's section of the club had threatened to leave more than a hundred women and girls, some aged as young as seven, without a team.

Along with McGee, other fresh faces will be joining the board.

High-profile figures had criticised the move, including Lioness Beth Mead, who described the decision as "disgusting".

Aston Villa defender Maz Pacheco wrote on X: "This has blown my mind... How can you just remove a whole women's and girls section of your club???"

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen expressed "outrage" at the decision, which he attributed to a "1970s mindset".

Image: Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson had spoken out against the original decision

Former Paralympian, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, also weighed in, saying: "Women's sport has come so far and although I understand that running a club brings its own pressures and it is difficult, frankly women and girls deserve more."

The six board members who voted to scrap the teams have stepped down, including former chief executive Trevor Wing.

Club chair Gary Morris voted against the decision.