Serbia vs England team news: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Guehi start Euro 2024 opener

Trent Alexander-Arnold will start in midfield for England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, with Marc Guehi partnering John Stones in defence.

England boss Gareth Southgate has named an experienced line-up for his side's Group C game in Gelsenkirchen, with first-choice left-back Luke Shaw, who has only just returned to full fitness, the only noticeable absentee from an arguably full-strength XI.

Kieran Trippier replaces Shaw in that position while Stones has recovered from a small knock and illness to form a four-man defence along with Guehi and right-back Kyle Walker in front of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Image: England's team to play Serbia in their opening Euro 2024 fixture

After much of the build-up had been dominated by England's midfield dilemma, Southgate has put his faith in Alexander-Arnold to partner Declan Rice.

Ahead of them on the right-hand side, England have been boosted by the return to full fitness of Bukayo Saka, who regains his starting place having been restricted to a 25-minute cameo in the friendly loss to Iceland last Friday.

As expected, Saka joins Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham in an exciting attacking trio behind England captain Harry Kane.

England kick off their Group C campaign at 8pm on Sunday against Serbia before taking on Denmark and Slovenia.

Sunday June 16 - Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm

Thursday June 20 - Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm

Tuesday June 25 - England vs Slovenia, kick-off 8pm

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).