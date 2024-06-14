Chelsea given permission to speak to Aston Villa's Jhon Duran - Paper Talk

Plus: Gareth Southgate believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to start for England against Serbia; Kyle Walker was shocked by Jack Grealish's Three Lions omission; Arsenal interested in signing Keira Walsh from Barcelona; Rangers set to move for Connor Barron
Friday 14 June 2024 22:48, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRPAH
Chelsea have been given permission to discuss personal terms with Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, with the striker's future also key to the Midlands club signing a player from Stamford Bridge.
Fans who feel "unsafe" or "threatened" during England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia have been told to say "Panama" to police or a member of tournament staff.
Australia rowed back on manipulating their match with Scotland on Saturday night to knock England out of the T20 World Cup, with Pat Cummins saying it would be against the spirit of cricket.
THE TIMES
UEFA is set to award Cardiff the opening match of the European Championship in 2028 in a blow to hopes in England that Wembley would host the tournament's curtain-raiser.
England's players have been told to follow the instructions of the referee in the event of any racist abuse during the European Championship.
DAILY MAIL
England head coach Gareth Southgate believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to start the Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.
Kyle Walker has claimed he was shocked to see Jack Grealish axed from England's Euro 2024 squad.
The amount of players that Manchester United will not entertain offers for this summer has reportedly increased to six.
THE SUN
Manchester United have reduced travelling and cut back on players' off-pitch appearances for their summer tour of the US following complaints from Erik ten Hag that last year's gruelling schedule caused their injury crisis.
Gary Cahill has backed Marc Guehi to step up as a "leader" in the England defence.
Italy boss Luciano Spalletti has been caught up in a massive PlayStation row with his players as they prepare to start their Euros defence.
Ex-Manchester United star Ander Herrera chased a fan down the street after being harassed over his transfer decision.
Tottenham academy product Shaq Coulthirst has signed for sixth-tier side Maidstone.
THE ATHLETIC
Arsenal are interested in signing England international Keira Walsh from Barcelona.
Paris Saint-Germain have signed Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov from Krasnodar.
Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has informed the club he wants to assess his options for a potential transfer this summer.
Feyenoord are finalising a deal to sign forward Julian Carranza from Philadelphia Union.
Chelsea have agreed a new contract with Tyrique George, one of their rising stars in the academy.
Chelsea have begun the interview process to find a new U21 head coach following Mark Robinson's departure to Burton Albion.
Former Arsenal and Valencia central defender Gabriel Paulista is in Istanbul to finalise his move to Besiktas.
DAILY MIRROR
David Beckham's latest quest for a knighthood could be scuppered by a new book probing his past tax affairs.
Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham believes the club need another attacker.
Netherlands and Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is not giving too much credence to speculation over his future just yet.
Raphael Varane and Casemiro were 'dissenting voices' opposing Erik ten Hag's methods at Manchester United before Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to stick with the manager.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was let down at Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp, according to one-time England manager Sam Allardyce.
Liverpool could still earn £100m from the sale of Mohamed Salah, according to former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers are ready to step up their interest in out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron.
Celtic are reportedly keeping tabs on a Scottish star who was a standout in the Premiership last season.
DAILY RECORD
St Johnstone are keen on Ghana U20 captain Aaron Essel.
Celtic are reportedly keeping tabs on Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan.
Disappointed Damien Duff claimed Shelbourne were powerless to stop Gavin Molloy from leaving for Aberdeen.