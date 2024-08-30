Live EFL 2024/25 fixtures on Sky Sports+ Championship, League One, League Two games, dates, kick-off times

All the live EFL football from the Championship, League One and League Two on Sky Sports this season...

Championship: Every team's fixtures

League One: Every team's fixtures

League Two: Every team's fixtures

Live EFL games on Sky Sports+

Every game listed below is live on Sky Sports+. Games in bold also shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Fri Aug 30

CH: Luton vs QPR (8pm)

Sat Aug 31 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Burnley vs Blackburn , Cardiff vs Middlesbrough & Coventry vs Norwich

, Cardiff vs Middlesbrough & Coventry vs Norwich L1: Blackpool vs Wycombe & Rotherham vs Huddersfield

L2: Gillingham vs Chesterfield & Port Vale vs Doncaster

September

Sun Sep 1

CH: Sheffield United vs Watford (3pm)

Mon Sep 2

L2: Salford vs MK Dons (8pm)

Sat Sep 7 (all 3pm Kick Off)

L1

Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers

Charlton vs Rotherham

Wrexham vs Shrewsbury

Wycombe vs Mansfield

L2

Barrow vs Swindon

Bradford vs Carlisle

Cheltenham vs Harrogate

Chesterfield vs Grimsby

Colchester vs Bromley

Crewe vs Morecambe

Doncaster vs Gillingham

MK Dons vs Walsall

Newport vs Port Vale

Notts County vs Accrington

Thur Sep 12

L2: Harrogate vs Doncaster (8pm)

Fri Sep 13

CH: Hull vs Sheffield United (8pm)

Sat Sep 14 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Millwall vs Luton , Leeds vs Burnley & Oxford vs Stoke

, Leeds vs Burnley & Oxford vs Stoke L1: Mansfield vs Cambridge & Northampton vs Wycombe

L2: Swindon vs Newport & AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons

Sun Sep 15

CH: Portsmouth vs West Brom (3pm)

Mon Sep 16

L1: Birmingham vs Wrexham (8pm)

Fri Sep 20

CH: Stoke vs Hull (8pm)

Sat Sep 21 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Sunderland vs Middlesbrough , QPR vs Millwall & Norwich vs Watford

, QPR vs Millwall & Norwich vs Watford L1: Exeter vs Stevenage & Lincoln vs Wigan

L2: Accrington vs Port Vale & Chesterfield vs Cheltenham

Sun Sep 22

CH: Preston vs Blackburn (12pm)

Mon Sep 23

L2: Mon 23: Fleetwood vs Morecambe (8pm)

Fri Sep 27

CH: Plymouth vs Luton (8pm)

Sat Sep 28 (all 12.30pm Kick Off unless stated)

CH: Derby vs Norwich, Blackburn vs QPR & Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom

Blackburn vs QPR & Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom L1: Crawley vs Bolton, Reading vs Huddersfield & Barnsley vs Stockport (7.45pm)

L2: Harrogate vs Bradford & Walsall vs Colchester

Sun Sep 29

CH: Swansea vs Bristol City (3pm)

October

Tues Oct 1

CH: West Brom vs Middlesbrough (8pm) | All other EFL games on Tues Oct 1 also live on Sky Sports+

Wed Oct 2

CH: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday (8pm) | All other EFL games on Wed Oct 2 also live on Sky Sports+

Fri Oct 4

CH: Sunderland vs Leeds (8pm)

Sat Oct 5 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Burnley vs Preston , Norwich vs Hull & Portsmouth vs Oxford

, Norwich vs Hull & Portsmouth vs Oxford L1: Huddersfield vs Barnsley & Peterborough vs Stevenage

L2: Fleetwood vs Bromley & Grimsby vs Doncaster

Sun Oct 6

CH: Bristol City vs Cardiff (3pm)

Mon Oct 7

L2: Bradford vs Newport (8pm)

Sat Oct 12

L2: Chesterfield vs Notts County (12.30pm) | All other EFL games on Sat Oct 12 also be live on Sky Sports+

Thur Oct 17

L1: Shrewsbury vs Exeter (8pm)

Fri Oct 18

CH: Leeds vs Sheffield United (8pm)

L2: Newport vs Chesterfield (8pm)

Sat Oct 19 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Oxford vs West Brom , Cardiff vs Plymouth & Preston vs Coventry

, Cardiff vs Plymouth & Preston vs Coventry L1: Reading vs Crawley & Wycombe vs Peterborough

L2: Accrington vs Barrow

Sun Oct 20

CH: Hull vs Sunderland (3pm)

Tues Oct 22

CH: QPR vs Coventry (8pm) | All other EFL games on Tues Oct 22 also live on Sky Sports+

Wed Oct 23

CH: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United (8pm) | All other EFL games on Wed Oct 23 also live on Sky Sports+

Fri Oct 25

CH: Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday (8pm)

Sat Oct 26 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Coventry vs Luton , Bristol City vs Leeds & Watford vs Blackburn

, Bristol City vs Leeds & Watford vs Blackburn L1: Mansfield vs Birmingham & Reading vs Bristol Rovers

L2: Morecambe vs Chesterfield & Colchester vs Salford

Sun Oct 27

CH: Norwich vs Middlesbrough (3pm)

Mon Oct 28

L1: Blackpool vs Wigan (8pm)

November

Fri Nov 1

CH: Luton vs West Brom (8pm)

Sat Nov 2 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Stoke vs Derby, Blackburn vs Sheffield United & Oxford vs Swansea

Sun Nov 3

Millwall vs Burnley (3pm)

Tues Nov 5

CH: Plymouth vs Portsmouth (8pm) & all other Championship games on Tues Nov 5 live on Sky Sports+

Wed Nov 6

CH: Preston vs Sunderland (8pm) & all other Championship games on Wed Nov 6 live on Sky Sports+

Thur Nov 7

CH: West Brom vs Burnley (8pm)

Fri Nov 8

CH: Watford vs Oxford (8pm)

Sat Nov 9 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Cardiff vs Blackburn , Middlesbrough vs Luton & Stoke vs Millwall

, Middlesbrough vs Luton & Stoke vs Millwall L1: Burton vs Shrewsbury & Wrexham vs Mansfield

L2: Harrogate vs Morecambe & Colchester vs Salford

Sun Nov 10

CH: Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday (12pm)

Mon Nov 11

L1: Barnsley vs Rotherham (8pm)

Sat Nov 16

League One

L1: Exeter vs Lincoln (12.30pm) | All other EFL games on Sat Nov 16 also live on Sky Sports+

Fri Nov 22

CH: Plymouth vs Watford (8pm)

Sat Nov 23 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Coventry vs Sheffield United , Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff & Bristol City vs Burnley

, Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff & Bristol City vs Burnley L1: Bolton vs Blackpool & Stevenage vs Leyton Orient

L2: Grimsby vs Colchester & Notts County vs Newport

Sun Nov 24

CH: Swansea vs Leeds (3pm)

Mon Nov 25

L2: Port Vale vs Crewe (8pm)

Fri Nov 29

CH: Sheffield United vs Sunderland (8pm)

Sat Nov 30 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Watford vs QPR, Middlesbrough vs Hull & Oxford vs Millwall

December

Sat Dec 1

CH: Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday (3pm)

December: Tues 3

League One

Tues 3: Huddersfield vs Wigan - 8pm | All other EFL games on Tues Dec 3 also live on Sky Sports+

December: Fri 6-Mon 9

Championship

Fri 6: Burnley vs Middlesbrough - 8pm

Sat 7: Leeds vs Derby - 12.30pm

Sat 7: Sheff Wed vs Preston | Sunderland vs Stone -12.30pm

Sun 8: West Brom vs Sheff Utd - 3pm

League One

Sat 7: Wigan vs Leyton Orient | Lincoln vs Charlton - 12.30pm

Mon 9: Northampton vs Peterborough - 8pm

League Two

Sat 7: Crewe vs Bradford | Port Vale vs Walsall - 12.30pm

December: Tues 10-Wed 11

Championship

Tue 10: Leeds vs Middlesbrough - 8pm

Wed 11: West Brom vs Coventry - 8pm

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 10 | Wed 11

December: Fri 13-Sun 15

Championship

Fri 13: Derby vs Portsmouth - 8pm

Sat 14: Preston vs Leeds - 12.30pm

Sat 14: Bristol City vs QPR | Coventry vs Hull - 12.30pm

Sun 15: Norwich vs Burnley - 3pm

League One

Sat 14: Bolton vs Wigan | Leyton Orient vs Burton - 12.30pm

League Two

Sat 14: Salford vs Notts County | Tranmere vs Harrogate - 12.30pm

Mon 16: Fleetwood vs Accrington - 8pm

December: Fri 20-Mon 23

Championship

Fri 20: Luton vs Derby - 8pm

Sat 21: Portsmouth vs Coventry - 12.30pm

Sat 21: Hull vs Swansea | Sheff Wed vs Stoke - 12.30pm

Sun 22: West Brom vs Bristol City - 3pm

League One

Sat 21: Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham | Lincoln vs Reading - 12.30pm

Mon 23: Crawley vs Birmingham - 8pm

League Two

Sat 21: Barrow vs Fleetwod | Doncaster vs Tranmere - 12.30pm

December: Boxing Day (26th)

Championship

Thurs 26: Derby vs West Brom - 5.30pm

Thurs 26: Stoke vs Leeds - 8pm

League One

Thurs 26: Charlton vs Cambridge - 3pm

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Dec 26

December: Sun 29

Championship

Sun 29: Sheff Utd vs West Brom - 12.30pm

Sun 29: Preston vs Sheff Wed | Norwich vs QPR - 12.30pm

Sun 29: Derby vs Leeds - 5.45pm

Sun 29: Middlesbrough vs Burnley - 8pm

League One

Sun 29: Charlton vs Wycombe | Rotherham vs Stockport - 12.30pm

League Two

Sun 29: Carlisle vs Accrington Stanley | Bromley vs Swindon - 12.30pm

Mon 30: AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham - 8pm

*all other EFL games also live on Sky Sports +

January: New Year's Day (1st)

Championship

Wed 1: QPR vs Watford - 12.30pm

Wed 1: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5.30pm

Wed 1: Sunderland vs Sheff Utd - 8pm

League Two

Thurs 1: Swindon vs Colchester - 3pm

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Jan 1

January: Sat 4th-Mon 6th

Championship

Sat 4: Blackburn vs Burnley - 12.30pm

Sat 4: Stoke vs Plymouth | Swansea vs West Brom - 12.30pm

Sun 5: Sunderland vs Portsmouth - 3pm

Mon 6: QPR vs Luton - 8pm

League One

Sat 4: Cambridge vs Bristol Rovers | Burton vs Northampton - 12.30pm

League Two

Sat 4: Cheltenham vs Walsall | Notts County vs Swindon - 12.30pm

Everything you need to know about watching YOUR EFL team on Sky this season...

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Every single League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

Where do I go to watch my team?

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+ (more on that below!)

This will effectively replace the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.

Wait, what is Sky Sports+?

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Once live, Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

Download the Sky Sports app now:

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.

Which games will be live on Sky?

Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including three Championship, two League One and two League Two matches all broadcast live at 12:30pm on Saturdays.

All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks will also be available live.

For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.