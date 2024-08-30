Live EFL 2024/25 fixtures on Sky Sports+ Championship, League One, League Two games, dates, kick-off times

All the live EFL football from the Championship, League One and League Two on Sky Sports this season...
Championship: Every team's fixtures League One: Every team's fixtures League Two: Every team's fixtures Live EFL games on Sky Sports+
Every game listed below is live on Sky Sports+. Games in bold also shown live on Sky Sports Football. Fri Aug 30 Sat Aug 31 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: Burnley vs Blackburn, Cardiff vs Middlesbrough & Coventry vs Norwich L1: Blackpool vs Wycombe & Rotherham vs Huddersfield L2: Gillingham vs Chesterfield & Port Vale vs Doncaster
September
Sun Sep 1 CH: Sheffield United vs Watford (3pm)
Mon Sep 2 L2: Salford vs MK Dons (8pm) Sat Sep 7 (all 3pm Kick Off) L1 Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers Charlton vs Rotherham Wrexham vs Shrewsbury Wycombe vs Mansfield L2 Barrow vs Swindon Bradford vs Carlisle Cheltenham vs Harrogate Chesterfield vs Grimsby Colchester vs Bromley Crewe vs Morecambe Doncaster vs Gillingham MK Dons vs Walsall Newport vs Port Vale Notts County vs Accrington Thur Sep 12 L2: Harrogate vs Doncaster (8pm) Fri Sep 13 CH: Hull vs Sheffield United (8pm) Sat Sep 14 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: , Leeds vs Burnley & Oxford vs Stoke Millwall vs Luton L1: Mansfield vs Cambridge & Northampton vs Wycombe L2: Swindon vs Newport & AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons Sun Sep 15 CH: Portsmouth vs West Brom (3pm) Mon Sep 16 L1: Birmingham vs Wrexham (8pm) Fri Sep 20 Sat Sep 21 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: Sunderland vs Middlesbrough, QPR vs Millwall & Norwich vs Watford L1: Exeter vs Stevenage & Lincoln vs Wigan L2: Accrington vs Port Vale & Chesterfield vs Cheltenham Sun Sep 22 CH: Preston vs Blackburn (12pm) Mon Sep 23 L2: Mon 23: Fleetwood vs Morecambe (8pm) Fri Sep 27 CH: Plymouth vs Luton (8pm) Sat Sep 28 (all 12.30pm Kick Off unless stated) CH: Derby vs Norwich, Blackburn vs QPR & Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom L1: Crawley vs Bolton, Reading vs Huddersfield & Barnsley vs Stockport (7.45pm) L2: Harrogate vs Bradford & Walsall vs Colchester Sun Sep 29 CH: Swansea vs Bristol City (3pm)
October Tues Oct 1 CH: West Brom vs Middlesbrough (8pm) | All other EFL games on also Tues Oct 1 live on Sky Sports+ Wed Oct 2 CH: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday (8pm) | All other EFL games on also Wed Oct 2 live on Sky Sports+ Fri Oct 4 CH: Sunderland vs Leeds (8pm) Sat Oct 5 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: Burnley vs Preston, Norwich vs Hull & Portsmouth vs Oxford L1: Huddersfield vs Barnsley & Peterborough vs Stevenage L2: Fleetwood vs Bromley & Grimsby vs Doncaster Sun Oct 6 CH: Bristol City vs Cardiff (3pm) Mon Oct 7 L2: Bradford vs Newport (8pm) Sat Oct 12 L2: Chesterfield vs Notts County (12.30pm) | All other EFL games on Sat Oct 12 also be live on Sky Sports+ Thur Oct 17 L1: Shrewsbury vs Exeter (8pm) Fri Oct 18 CH: Leeds vs Sheffield United (8pm) L2: Newport vs Chesterfield (8pm) Sat Oct 19 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: Oxford vs West Brom, Cardiff vs Plymouth & Preston vs Coventry L1: Reading vs Crawley & Wycombe vs Peterborough L2: Accrington vs Barrow Sun Oct 20 CH: Hull vs Sunderland (3pm) Tues Oct 22 CH: QPR vs Coventry (8pm) | All other EFL games on also live on Sky Sports+ Tues Oct 22 Wed Oct 23 CH: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United (8pm) | All other EFL games on also live on Sky Sports+ Wed Oct 23 Fri Oct 25 CH: Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday (8pm) Sat Oct 26 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: Coventry vs Luton, Bristol City vs Leeds & Watford vs Blackburn L1: Mansfield vs Birmingham & Reading vs Bristol Rovers L2: Morecambe vs Chesterfield & Colchester vs Salford Sun Oct 27 CH: Norwich vs Middlesbrough (3pm) Mon Oct 28 L1: Blackpool vs Wigan (8pm)
November Fri Nov 1 CH: Luton vs West Brom (8pm) Sat Nov 2 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: Stoke vs Derby, Blackburn vs Sheffield United & Oxford vs Swansea Sun Nov 3 Millwall vs Burnley (3pm) Tues Nov 5 CH & : Plymouth vs Portsmouth (8pm) all other Championship games on live on Sky Sports+ Tues Nov 5 Wed Nov 6 CH & : Preston vs Sunderland (8pm) all other Championship games on live on Sky Sports+ Wed Nov 6 Thur Nov 7 CH: West Brom vs Burnley (8pm) Fri Nov 8 CH: Watford vs Oxford (8pm) Sat Nov 9 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: , Cardiff vs Blackburn Middlesbrough vs Luton & Stoke vs Millwall L1: Burton vs Shrewsbury & Wrexham vs Mansfield L2: Harrogate vs Morecambe & Colchester vs Salford Sun Nov 10 CH: Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday (12pm) Mon Nov 11 L1: Barnsley vs Rotherham (8pm) Sat Nov 16 League One L1: Exeter vs Lincoln (12.30pm) | A ll other EFL games on Sat Nov 16 also live on Sky Sports+ Fri Nov 22 CH: Plymouth vs Watford (8pm) Sat Nov 23 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: , Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff & Bristol City vs Burnley Coventry vs Sheffield United L1: Bolton vs Blackpool & Stevenage vs Leyton Orient L2: Grimsby vs Colchester & Notts County vs Newport Sun Nov 24 CH: Swansea vs Leeds (3pm) Mon Nov 25 L2:Port Vale vs Crewe (8pm) Fri Nov 29 CH: Sheffield United vs Sunderland (8pm) Sat Nov 30 (all 12.30pm Kick Off) CH: Watford vs QPR, Middlesbrough vs Hull & Oxford vs Millwall December Sat Dec 1 CH: Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday (3pm) December: Tues 3 League One Tues 3: Huddersfield vs Wigan - 8pm | All other EFL games on also live on Sky Sports+ Tues Dec 3 December: Fri 6-Mon 9 Championship Fri 6: Burnley vs Middlesbrough - 8pm Sat 7: Leeds vs Derby - 12.30pm Sat 7: Sheff Wed vs Preston | Sunderland vs Stone -12.30pm Sun 8: West Brom vs Sheff Utd - 3pm League One Sat 7: Wigan vs Leyton Orient | Lincoln vs Charlton - 12.30pm Mon 9: Northampton vs Peterborough - 8pm League Two Sat 7: Crewe vs Bradford | Port Vale vs Walsall - 12.30pm December: Tues 10-Wed 11 Championship Tue 10: Leeds vs Middlesbrough - 8pm Wed 11: West Brom vs Coventry - 8pm *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 10 | Wed 11 December: Fri 13-Sun 15 Championship Fri 13: Derby vs Portsmouth - 8pm Sat 14: Preston vs Leeds - 12.30pm Sat 14: Bristol City vs QPR | Coventry vs Hull - 12.30pm Sun 15: Norwich vs Burnley - 3pm League One Sat 14: Bolton vs Wigan | Leyton Orient vs Burton - 12.30pm League Two Sat 14: Salford vs Notts County | Tranmere vs Harrogate - 12.30pm Mon 16: Fleetwood vs Accrington - 8pm December: Fri 20-Mon 23 Championship Fri 20: Luton vs Derby - 8pm Sat 21: Portsmouth vs Coventry - 12.30pm Sat 21: Hull vs Swansea | Sheff Wed vs Stoke - 12.30pm Sun 22: West Brom vs Bristol City - 3pm League One Sat 21: Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham | Lincoln vs Reading - 12.30pm Mon 23: Crawley vs Birmingham - 8pm League Two Sat 21: Barrow vs Fleetwod | Doncaster vs Tranmere - 12.30pm December: Boxing Day (26th) Championship Thurs 26: Derby vs West Brom - 5.30pm Thurs 26: Stoke vs Leeds - 8pm League One Thurs 26: Charlton vs Cambridge - 3pm *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Dec 26 December: Sun 29 Championship Sun 29: Sheff Utd vs West Brom - 12.30pm Sun 29: Preston vs Sheff Wed | Norwich vs QPR - 12.30pm Sun 29: Derby vs Leeds - 5.45pm Sun 29: Middlesbrough vs Burnley - 8pm League One Sun 29: Charlton vs Wycombe | Rotherham vs Stockport - 12.30pm League Two Sun 29: Carlisle vs Accrington Stanley | Bromley vs Swindon - 12.30pm Mon 30: AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham - 8pm *all other EFL games also live on Sky Sports + January: New Year's Day (1st) Championship Wed 1: QPR vs Watford - 12.30pm Wed 1: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5.30pm Wed 1: Sunderland vs Sheff Utd - 8pm League Two Thurs 1: Swindon vs Colchester - 3pm *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Jan 1 January: Sat 4th-Mon 6th Championship Sat 4: Blackburn vs Burnley - 12.30pm Sat 4: Stoke vs Plymouth | Swansea vs West Brom - 12.30pm Sun 5: Sunderland vs Portsmouth - 3pm Mon 6: QPR vs Luton - 8pm League One Sat 4: Cambridge vs Bristol Rovers | Burton vs Northampton - 12.30pm League Two Sat 4: Cheltenham vs Walsall | Notts County vs Swindon - 12.30pm ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Everything you need to know about watching YOUR EFL team on Sky this season... How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?
Every single
League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.
And every one of the 24
Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times. Where do I go to watch my team?
Matches will be broadcast live across
existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new (more on that below!) Sky Sports+
This will effectively replace the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.
Wait, what is Sky Sports+?
Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into
, streaming service Sky TV and the NOW - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Sky Sports app
With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.
Image:
Sky Sports+, launching in August at no extra cost
I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?
No!
Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.
Once live, Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.
The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.
Image:
Scan the QR code to download the Sky Sports app!
Download the Sky Sports app now: I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?
For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.
From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.
Which games will be live on Sky?
Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including three Championship, two League One and two League Two matches all broadcast live at 12:30pm on Saturdays.
All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
The matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks will also be available live.
For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.