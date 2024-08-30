 Skip to content

Live EFL 2024/25 fixtures on Sky Sports+ Championship, League One, League Two games, dates, kick-off times

Championship, League One or League Two fan? Your team will be live on Sky Sports at least 20 times this season! Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+ at no extra cost (more on that below!)

Friday 30 August 2024 17:01, UK

All the live EFL football from the Championship, League One and League Two on Sky Sports this season...

Championship: Every team's fixtures

League One: Every team's fixtures

League Two: Every team's fixtures

Live EFL games on Sky Sports+

Every game listed below is live on Sky Sports+. Games in bold also shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Fri Aug 30

  • CH: Luton vs QPR (8pm)

Sat Aug 31 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Burnley vs Blackburn, Cardiff vs Middlesbrough & Coventry vs Norwich
  • L1: Blackpool vs Wycombe & Rotherham vs Huddersfield
  • L2: Gillingham vs Chesterfield & Port Vale vs Doncaster

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

September

Sun Sep 1

  • CH: Sheffield United vs Watford (3pm)

Mon Sep 2

  • L2: Salford vs MK Dons (8pm)

Sat Sep 7 (all 3pm Kick Off)

L1

  • Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers
  • Charlton vs Rotherham
  • Wrexham vs Shrewsbury
  • Wycombe vs Mansfield

L2

  • Barrow vs Swindon
  • Bradford vs Carlisle
  • Cheltenham vs Harrogate
  • Chesterfield vs Grimsby
  • Colchester vs Bromley
  • Crewe vs Morecambe
  • Doncaster vs Gillingham
  • MK Dons vs Walsall
  • Newport vs Port Vale
  • Notts County vs Accrington

Thur Sep 12

  • L2: Harrogate vs Doncaster (8pm)

Fri Sep 13

  • CH: Hull vs Sheffield United (8pm)

Sat Sep 14 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Millwall vs Luton, Leeds vs Burnley & Oxford vs Stoke
  • L1: Mansfield vs Cambridge & Northampton vs Wycombe
  • L2: Swindon vs Newport & AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons

Sun Sep 15

  • CH: Portsmouth vs West Brom (3pm)

Mon Sep 16

  • L1: Birmingham vs Wrexham (8pm)

Fri Sep 20

  • CH: Stoke vs Hull (8pm)

Sat Sep 21 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Sunderland vs Middlesbrough, QPR vs Millwall & Norwich vs Watford
  • L1: Exeter vs Stevenage & Lincoln vs Wigan
  • L2: Accrington vs Port Vale & Chesterfield vs Cheltenham

Sun Sep 22

  • CH: Preston vs Blackburn (12pm)

Mon Sep 23

  • L2: Mon 23: Fleetwood vs Morecambe (8pm)

Fri Sep 27

  • CH: Plymouth vs Luton (8pm)

Sat Sep 28 (all 12.30pm Kick Off unless stated)

  • CH: Derby vs Norwich, Blackburn vs QPR & Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom
  • L1: Crawley vs Bolton, Reading vs Huddersfield & Barnsley vs Stockport (7.45pm)
  • L2: Harrogate vs Bradford & Walsall vs Colchester

Sun Sep 29

  • CH: Swansea vs Bristol City (3pm)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

October

Tues Oct 1

  • CH: West Brom vs Middlesbrough (8pm) | All other EFL games on Tues Oct 1 also live on Sky Sports+

Wed Oct 2

  • CH: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday (8pm) | All other EFL games on Wed Oct 2 also live on Sky Sports+

Fri Oct 4

  • CH: Sunderland vs Leeds (8pm)

Sat Oct 5 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Burnley vs Preston, Norwich vs Hull & Portsmouth vs Oxford
  • L1: Huddersfield vs Barnsley & Peterborough vs Stevenage
  • L2: Fleetwood vs Bromley & Grimsby vs Doncaster

Sun Oct 6

  • CH: Bristol City vs Cardiff (3pm)

Mon Oct 7

  • L2: Bradford vs Newport (8pm)

Sat Oct 12

  • L2: Chesterfield vs Notts County (12.30pm) | All other EFL games on Sat Oct 12 also be live on Sky Sports+

Thur Oct 17

  • L1: Shrewsbury vs Exeter (8pm)

Fri Oct 18

  • CH: Leeds vs Sheffield United (8pm)
  • L2: Newport vs Chesterfield (8pm)

Sat Oct 19 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Oxford vs West Brom, Cardiff vs Plymouth & Preston vs Coventry
  • L1: Reading vs Crawley & Wycombe vs Peterborough
  • L2: Accrington vs Barrow

Sun Oct 20

  • CH: Hull vs Sunderland (3pm)

Tues Oct 22

  • CH: QPR vs Coventry (8pm) | All other EFL games on Tues Oct 22 also live on Sky Sports+

Wed Oct 23

  • CH: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United (8pm) | All other EFL games on Wed Oct 23 also live on Sky Sports+

Fri Oct 25

  • CH: Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday (8pm)

Sat Oct 26 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Coventry vs Luton, Bristol City vs Leeds & Watford vs Blackburn
  • L1: Mansfield vs Birmingham & Reading vs Bristol Rovers
  • L2: Morecambe vs Chesterfield & Colchester vs Salford

Sun Oct 27

  • CH: Norwich vs Middlesbrough (3pm)

Mon Oct 28

  • L1: Blackpool vs Wigan (8pm)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

November

Fri Nov 1

  • CH: Luton vs West Brom (8pm)

Sat Nov 2 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Stoke vs Derby, Blackburn vs Sheffield United & Oxford vs Swansea

Sun Nov 3

  • Millwall vs Burnley (3pm)

Tues Nov 5

  • CH: Plymouth vs Portsmouth (8pm) & all other Championship games on Tues Nov 5 live on Sky Sports+

Wed Nov 6

  • CH: Preston vs Sunderland (8pm) & all other Championship games on Wed Nov 6 live on Sky Sports+

Thur Nov 7

  • CH: West Brom vs Burnley (8pm)

Fri Nov 8

  • CH: Watford vs Oxford (8pm)

Sat Nov 9 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Cardiff vs Blackburn, Middlesbrough vs Luton & Stoke vs Millwall
  • L1: Burton vs Shrewsbury & Wrexham vs Mansfield
  • L2: Harrogate vs Morecambe & Colchester vs Salford

Sun Nov 10

  • CH: Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday (12pm)

Mon Nov 11

  • L1: Barnsley vs Rotherham (8pm)

Sat Nov 16

League One

  • L1: Exeter vs Lincoln (12.30pm) | All other EFL games on Sat Nov 16 also live on Sky Sports+

Fri Nov 22

  • CH: Plymouth vs Watford (8pm)

Sat Nov 23 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Coventry vs Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff & Bristol City vs Burnley
  • L1: Bolton vs Blackpool & Stevenage vs Leyton Orient
  • L2: Grimsby vs Colchester & Notts County vs Newport

Sun Nov 24

  • CH: Swansea vs Leeds (3pm)

Mon Nov 25

  • L2: Port Vale vs Crewe (8pm)

Fri Nov 29

  • CH: Sheffield United vs Sunderland (8pm)

Sat Nov 30 (all 12.30pm Kick Off)

  • CH: Watford vs QPR, Middlesbrough vs Hull & Oxford vs Millwall

December

Sat Dec 1

  • CH: Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday (3pm)

December: Tues 3

League One

  • Tues 3: Huddersfield vs Wigan - 8pm | All other EFL games on Tues Dec 3 also live on Sky Sports+

December: Fri 6-Mon 9

Championship

  • Fri 6: Burnley vs Middlesbrough - 8pm
  • Sat 7: Leeds vs Derby - 12.30pm
  • Sat 7: Sheff Wed vs Preston | Sunderland vs Stone -12.30pm
  • Sun 8: West Brom vs Sheff Utd - 3pm

League One

  • Sat 7: Wigan vs Leyton Orient | Lincoln vs Charlton - 12.30pm
  • Mon 9: Northampton vs Peterborough - 8pm

League Two

  • Sat 7: Crewe vs Bradford | Port Vale vs Walsall - 12.30pm

December: Tues 10-Wed 11

Championship

  • Tue 10: Leeds vs Middlesbrough - 8pm
  • Wed 11: West Brom vs Coventry - 8pm

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 10 | Wed 11

December: Fri 13-Sun 15

Championship

  • Fri 13: Derby vs Portsmouth - 8pm
  • Sat 14: Preston vs Leeds - 12.30pm
  • Sat 14: Bristol City vs QPR | Coventry vs Hull - 12.30pm
  • Sun 15: Norwich vs Burnley - 3pm

League One

  • Sat 14: Bolton vs Wigan | Leyton Orient vs Burton - 12.30pm

League Two

  • Sat 14: Salford vs Notts County | Tranmere vs Harrogate - 12.30pm
  • Mon 16: Fleetwood vs Accrington - 8pm

December: Fri 20-Mon 23

Championship

  • Fri 20: Luton vs Derby - 8pm
  • Sat 21: Portsmouth vs Coventry - 12.30pm
  • Sat 21: Hull vs Swansea | Sheff Wed vs Stoke - 12.30pm
  • Sun 22: West Brom vs Bristol City - 3pm

League One

  • Sat 21: Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham | Lincoln vs Reading - 12.30pm
  • Mon 23: Crawley vs Birmingham - 8pm

League Two

  • Sat 21: Barrow vs Fleetwod | Doncaster vs Tranmere - 12.30pm

December: Boxing Day (26th)

Championship

  • Thurs 26: Derby vs West Brom - 5.30pm
  • Thurs 26: Stoke vs Leeds - 8pm

League One

  • Thurs 26: Charlton vs Cambridge - 3pm

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Dec 26

December: Sun 29

Championship

  • Sun 29: Sheff Utd vs West Brom - 12.30pm
  • Sun 29: Preston vs Sheff Wed | Norwich vs QPR - 12.30pm
  • Sun 29: Derby vs Leeds - 5.45pm
  • Sun 29: Middlesbrough vs Burnley - 8pm

League One

  • Sun 29: Charlton vs Wycombe | Rotherham vs Stockport - 12.30pm

League Two

  • Sun 29: Carlisle vs Accrington Stanley | Bromley vs Swindon - 12.30pm
  • Mon 30: AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham - 8pm

*all other EFL games also live on Sky Sports +

January: New Year's Day (1st)

Championship

  • Wed 1: QPR vs Watford - 12.30pm
  • Wed 1: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5.30pm
  • Wed 1: Sunderland vs Sheff Utd - 8pm

League Two

  • Thurs 1: Swindon vs Colchester - 3pm

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Jan 1

January: Sat 4th-Mon 6th

Championship

  • Sat 4: Blackburn vs Burnley - 12.30pm
  • Sat 4: Stoke vs Plymouth | Swansea vs West Brom - 12.30pm
  • Sun 5: Sunderland vs Portsmouth - 3pm
  • Mon 6: QPR vs Luton - 8pm

League One

  • Sat 4: Cambridge vs Bristol Rovers | Burton vs Northampton - 12.30pm

League Two

  • Sat 4: Cheltenham vs Walsall | Notts County vs Swindon - 12.30pm

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Everything you need to know about watching YOUR EFL team on Sky this season...

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Every single League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

Where do I go to watch my team?

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+ (more on that below!)

This will effectively replace the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.

Wait, what is Sky Sports+?

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

Sky Sports +, launching in August at no extra cost
Image: Sky Sports+, launching in August at no extra cost

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Once live, Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

Scan the QR code to download the Sky Sports app!
Image: Scan the QR code to download the Sky Sports app!

Download the Sky Sports app now:

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.

NOW TV

Which games will be live on Sky?

Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including three Championship, two League One and two League Two matches all broadcast live at 12:30pm on Saturdays.

All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks will also be available live.

For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

