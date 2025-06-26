Live EFL 2025/26 fixtures on Sky Sports | Championship, League One, League Two games, dates, kick-off times

The EFL fixture lists are out! This year, League One and League Two will start a week earlier than the Championship on the weekend of August 1-3, with the EFL's top division kicking off from August 8-10 - scroll down for all the live EFL matches on Sky Sports this season.

Luton Town, relegated from the Championship last season, host newly promoted AFC Wimbledon in our very first live League One offering on Sky Sports Football on Friday Night Football on August 1 (8pm kick-off), while Barnet then entertain Fleetwood first up in League Two on the same channel on August 2 (3pm).

Meanwhile, our live Championship proceedings begin with Ipswich Town, relegated from the Premier League last season, who travel to Birmingham City, promoted from League One last time around on on Sky Sports Football on Friday August 8 (8pm), with Southampton taking on Wrexham at 12.30pm on the same channel on August 9.

The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup was also made on Thursday and you can see the full draw here. Matches will take place week commencing August 11.

When will you find out when your team is on TV?

As with last season, by July 3 all matches selected for broadcast for the period to the end of September 2025 will be announced, and before a ball is kicked in the 2025/26 season all TV selections will be confirmed for the period up to the FA Cup Third Round on the weekend of January 10 next year.

This is up to five months' notice provided to fans and clubs a significant increase on the previous deal, which had seen five weeks' notice given across the majority of the season.

By selecting TV picks early and giving much more notice, fans will be able to plan with certainty when making travel and hotel arrangements.

Sky Bet EFL fixtures will be broadcast via either an existing Sky Sports channel or Sky Sports+ with all televised fixtures also available on streaming service NOW.

Now do not forget folks that over 1,000 of the EFL's 1,891 games across the EFL, Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy will be broadcast on Sky Sports throughout the season and not only that, but every one of the 72 EFL Clubs to be featured live on Sky more than 20 times next season.

And it is also important to remember that:

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on Sky Sports+

Every EFL match which is shown on Sky Sports will also be available on the Sky Sports app 📱.

Not got Sky? Watch the EFL without a contract on NOW.

League One opening weekend games on Sky

Friday August 1

Luton vs Wimbledon, kick-off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Saturday August 2

Blackpool vs Stevenage, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Bradford vs Wycombe, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Burton vs Mansfield, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Cardiff vs Peterborough, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Doncaster vs Exeter, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Huddersfield vs Leyton Orient, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Lincoln vs Reading, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Plymouth vs Barnsley, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Rotherham vs Port Vale, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Wigan vs Northampton, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Sunday August 3

Stockport vs Bolton, kick-off 12pm - Live on Sky Sports+

League Two opening weekend games on Sky

Saturday August 2

Accrington vs Gillingham, kick-off 3pm- Live on Sky Sports+

Barnet v Fleetwood, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Bristol Rovers v Harrogate, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Cambridge v Cheltenham, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Chesterfield v Barrow, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Colchester v Tranmere, kick-off 3pm- Live on Sky Sports+

Grimsby v Crawley, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

MK Dons v Oldham, kick-off 3pm- Live on Sky Sports+

Newport v Notts County, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Salford v Crewe, kick-off 3pm- Live on Sky Sports+

Shrewsbury v Bromley, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Walsall v Swindon, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Championship opening weekend games on Sky

Friday August 8

Birmingham vs Ipswich, kick-off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Saturday August 9

Southampton vs Wrexham, kick-off 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Charlton vs Watford, kick-off 12:30pm -Live on Sky Sports+

Coventry vs Hull, kick-off 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Middlesbrough vs Swansea, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Norwich vs Millwall, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Oxford vs Portsmouth, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

QPR vs Preston, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Stoke vs Derby, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

West Brom vs Blackburn, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Sheff Utd vs Bristol City, kick-off 5:30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sunday August 10

Leicester vs Sheff Wed, kick-off 4.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No! Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Sky Sports+ is available alongside the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

The Sky Sports app is also the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

Download the Sky Sports app now:

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

