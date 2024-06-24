Euro 2024: England's Conor Gallagher likely to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for Slovenia game

Gareth Southgate is expected to keep faith with the majority of players who have started England's first two group games at Euro 2024, with Conor Gallagher looking like the only change to the side to face Slovenia in Cologne.

That would mean Phil Foden keeping his place in the starting XI, and Jude Bellingham likewise - despite both struggling at times in the two games so far.

As Sky Sports News has reported for several days, Southgate has accepted that his experiment with Alexander-Arnold in a central midfield "quarterback" role has not worked, with Gallagher set to replace him as a more orthodox number eight.

The Chelsea player did that from the bench against Denmark in the 54th minute, but he now looks set to make his first start in a major tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Gary Neville takes a closer look at where England will need to improve as they bid to with the Euros and admits playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield may have to change

There have been calls for Bellingham to be rested, after he showed signs of tiredness in both group games, but Southgate is determined to start with his strongest possible team to try to ensure they top the group, and avoid a last-16 clash with Germany on Saturday.

Foden put in a much-improved performance against Denmark, and it looks like Southgate will resist the temptation to dip into the wide array of wide attacking talent in his squad; Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon have both yet to get any game-time in Germany.

It's thought Southgate does plan to make a number of substitutions against Slovenia, in the hope of managing the workload of some of his key players. But much will depend on the circumstances of the game.

All 26 players trained ahead of Tuesday's encounter, but left-back Luke Shaw will not feature as his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue continues cautiously.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

England's potential Euro 2024 route

Round of 16 - England to face Germany if they finish second in their group

If England finish first in Group C:

Sunday June 30 - England vs third-placed side in Group D/E/F (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 5pm UK time)

If England finish second in Group C:

Saturday June 29 - Germany vs England (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund - kick-off 8pm UK time)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams:

Monday July 1 - Portugal vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

or:

Tuesday July 2 - Romania/Belgium/Slovakia/Ukraine vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C/D (Allianz Arena, Munich)

How are four best third-placed teams decided? According to UEFA regulations, the following criteria are applied, in the order given:



- Higher number of points

- Superior goal difference

- Higher number of goals scored

- Higher number of wins

- Lower disciplinary points total based on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

- Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings

Quarter-finals

If England finish first in Group C and win round-of-16 game:

Saturday July 6 - England vs Winner of 2A vs 2B (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf - kick-off 5pm UK time)

If England finish second in Group C and win round-of-16 game:

Friday July 5 - England vs Winner of 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (MHPArena, Stuttgart - kick-off 5pm UK time)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams and win round-of-16 game:

Friday July 5 - England vs Winner of 2D vs 2E (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg - kick-off 8pm UK time)

or:

Saturday July 6 - England vs Winner of 1D vs 2F (Olympiastadion, Berlin - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Semi-finals

If England finish first in Group C, win round-of-16 game and win quarter-final:

Wednesday July 10 - Berlin semi-final winner vs Dusseldorf semi-final winner (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund - kick-off 8pm UK time)

If England finish second in Group C, win round-of-16 game and win quarter-final:

Tuesday July 9 - Stuttgart semi-final winner vs Hamburg semi-final winner (Allianz Arena, Munich - kick-off 8pm UK time)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams, win round-of-16 game and win quarter-final:

Tuesday July 9 - Stuttgart semi-final winner vs Hamburg semi-final winner (Allianz Arena, Munich - kick-off 8pm UK time)

or:

Wednesday July 10 - Berlin semi-final winner vs Dusseldorf semi-final winner (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund - kick-off 8pm UK time)

And finally, the Euro 2024 final...

Sunday July 14 - Munich semi-final winner vs Dortmund semi-final winner (Olympiastadion, Berlin - kick-off 8pm UK time)